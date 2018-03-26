This Week on The CW for the Week of March 19th

While there weren’t new episodes of The Flash or Arrow this week on The CW, Legends of Tomorrow, iZombie, Black Lightning, and Riverdale all continued their adventures.

And adventures they were. The heroes on Legends of Tomorrow had to deal with a demonically possessed Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), iZombie went down a rom-com path, Thunder made her official costumed debut on Black Lightning, and the plot thickened for just about everyone on Riverdale. But it isn’t just solid, meaty episodes that the shows of The CW had in common this past week. There were a few general themes that crossed through the network. As always, not every theme is universal — and this week, the shows did a good job of being very unique overall — but we still found a few little things that you might have missed on The CW shows for the week of March 19th.

Breakups

Breaking up is hard to do, but that didn’t stop two relationships on The CW from coming to an end. On Legends of Tomorrow, Ava (Jes Macallan) and Sara had only just begun to explore their new relationship when Sara was tricked into taking up the Death Totem and then possessed by the demon Mallus. Now, a little thing like demon possession wasn’t going to stop Ava’s affection for Sara, but while trapped in the shadowy Totem World while Mallus had charge of Sara’s body forced the Waverider Captain to take a hard look at herself. When the heroes prevailed and got Sara back, she chose to break up with Ava thanks to all that baggage.

Over on iZombie, another new relationship came to an end this week. Liv’s (Rose McIver) crush on Tim came to an end after Major (Robert Buckley) told her he wants to be friends again. That and, well, Tim Timmerson — yes, that was his name — wasn’t quite all he seemed to be. Turns out Liv’s crush is a zombie supremacist and kind of crappy guy over all.

We’re also giving an honorable mention to Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) on Riverdale whose student government partnership and presumably friendship crashed and burned after it was revealed that Veronica knew about the closure of Southside High all along.

Sleeping Naked

Some people like pajamas. Some people… don’t. This week we discovered two specific CW characters that fall into the “don’t” category, though we can’t say we’re completely surprised. On Legends, Mick (Dominic Purcell) turns out to be the kind of guy who sleeps au naturel. This isn’t exactly a surprise since we’ve had it hinted at us before — particularly during the crossover when he ended up wearing one of Stein’s wife’s robes — but it was just hilarious to have it referenced again this week. Then, on iZombie, it’s revealed that Blaine (David Anders) also sleeps nude.

It’s Hard Being a Teenager

While there weren’t any naked sleeping reveals or breakups on Black Lightning and Riverdale (unless you count the falling out between Betty and Veronica), the two shows did have some shared teen angst. On Black Lightning, Jennifer (China Ann McClain) discovered that her sister, Anissa (Nafessa Williams), and their father both have powers, that her father is also Black Lightning, and that she is literally the last person in the family to know. Her parents have kept this information from her and it’s not something that makes Jennifer particularly happen. Meanwhile on Riverdale, Veronica is having to deal with the sins of her parents. The kids at Riverdale High seem to have turned on Veronica, particularly Ethel Muggs who first douses Veronica in a milkshake and then sabotages Veronica’s student government campaign by outing Veronica’s knowledge of her parents’ sins.

Did you catch some themes across The CW shows this week? Sound off in comments below!

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c with iZombie following at 9/8c. The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c with Black Lightning following at 9/8c. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c.