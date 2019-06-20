Thousands Petition Netflix To Cancel Good Omens Even Though It Airs On Amazon Prime

In the latest fan petition to target Hollywood, more then 20,000 people led by a Christian organization have targeted Netflix, demanding that they cancel Good Omens, the series based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. The series, which centers on representatives from Heaven and Hell who secretly get together to try and delay the apocalypse so they can keep living responsibility-free lives on Earth, debuted back in May to critical acclaim and has reportedly been a solid performer for the Amazon Prime streaming service. Which, of course, Netflix has nothing to do with, rendering the whole petition kind of hilarious.

Compounding the fact that the “Return to Order campaign” petitioned Netflix to end one of their competitors’ series (given that it was a success, it’s not unlikely Netflix would gladly do so if they could) is the humor inherent in demanding the “cancellation” of an already-completed miniseries with no planned sequel. Writer and executive producer Neil Gaiman has already rejected the notion of a return to the world, saying that the project was planned as a straight adaptation of the novel and would not go beyond that. So in addition to petitioning the wrong company to end the series, the group also petitioned to end a series that was already at an end.

“I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get Good Omens cancelled,” Gaiman said in a tweet. “Says it all really.”

Per the petition, Good Omens is “another step to make satanism appear normal, light and acceptable”, and the series “mocks God’s wisdom.” The group also takes objection to the fact that God’s voice is provided by a woman (Frances McDormand).

Per The Guardian, Return to Order is based on the writings of author John Horvat II. The group “calls upon Americans to put principles into actions by working toward what is called an organic Christian society”. You may have heard of them back in April, when they petitioned Walmart to “stop selling Satanic products,” apparently incensed by a “blasphemous ice cream chain called Sweet Jesus.”

Good Omens is available to watch in its entirety on Netf…err, Amazon Prime.