7 Amazing Apple TV Shows That Are Criminally Overlooked

Among all the streaming platforms today, Apple TV really stands out for quality. But if you think you’ve already seen all the good stuff, it’s time to stop and rethink. The platform has plenty of incredible shows that, for some reason, haven’t gotten the recognition they deserve. And no, these aren’t mediocre productions — we’re talking smart writing, well-developed characters, top-notch performances, and flawless production values. The problem is that most people skip them either because they’re not blockbusters or they didn’t go viral online, but the truth is that each one is totally worth checking out. Trust us: these are the kind of shows you’ll end up recommending to everyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They span all kinds of genres: some you may have heard of, while others you probably didn’t even know existed. Here are 7 amazing Apple TV series that are absolutely overlooked and deserve your attention.

7) Murderbot

image courtesy of apple tv

For a lot of people, sci‑fi basically means explosions and aliens. But the genre is way more than that, and Murderbot is living proof. The show follows a self-aware security robot (Alexander Skarsgård) who just wants to mind its own business, but ends up stuck on missions full of action and human drama. The series manages to blend tech and real-world problems with humor, adventure, and tension — all in a way that feels natural and engaging, without ever forcing it.

Unfortunately, Murderbot falls into the category of overlooked shows, and it’s easy to see why: even though critics loved it, a lot of people skip it, thinking it’s just another sci‑fi series. Sure, Apple TV marketing isn’t the best, which doesn’t help, but it’s absolutely worth giving it a shot because the show has personality — the robot’s sarcasm will make you both laugh and root for it at the same time. It’s a bold production, and you don’t see anything like it every day.

6) Shrinking

image courtesy of apple tv

Here we have a dramedy that knows how to hit you right in the feels without having to do much to grab your attention. Shrinking follows Jimmy (Jason Segel), a grieving therapist who starts saying exactly what he thinks to his patients. That alone is a brilliant premise, and as you watch the episodes, you see him really crossing boundaries and creating moments that are hilarious and awkward at the same time. You find yourself laughing, but also empathizing with why he does it. On top of that, both Segel and Harrison Ford, who plays his colleague, deliver incredible performances.

And maybe because it’s not a flashy, attention-grabbing show, it’s easy to overlook. Shrinking is more intimate, balancing humor and emotion in a way that makes you have to be “in the mood” to fully appreciate it. It’s not for everyone, but it’s the kind of show that truly rewards you — you feel a range of emotions and connect deeply with the characters, walking away seeing life a little differently. It deserves way more attention, especially in today’s streaming landscape.

5) Defending Jacob

image courtesy of apple tv

When it premiered, Defending Jacob wasn’t exactly a breakout hit, but it did catch the attention of Chris Evans fans. Even so, it didn’t get the recognition it deserved, which is a real shame. The show takes a family drama and turns it into a full-blown thriller, following prosecutor Andy Barber (Evans) as he watches his son get accused of murder. And throughout it all, you feel every bit of the tension and paranoia right alongside him. The performances are so solid and confident that it’s easy to get completely sucked in and experience the weight of the moral dilemma.

For anyone who watched Adolescence, Defending Jacob is one of the best bets if you’re looking for a new story with a similar vibe. It’s the kind of show you might think is just another drama, but by the end, you realize it’s top-tier quality. From start to finish, the tension is real, and every decision the characters make is loaded with psychological suspense, leaving you constantly wondering how it’s all going to play out. It’s a pure mystery that sticks with you until the very end. For thriller fans on TV, this one is a must-watch.

4) Mythic Quest

image courtesy of apple tv

It might look like just a show about video games, but Mythic Quest goes way beyond that. The series follows a game studio dealing with creative crises, egos, and complicated office politics — and yes, the comedy is the foundation. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Episodes are packed with sharp jokes alongside genuinely emotional and reflective moments, showing that life in a place like this can be chaotic and funny because of it. The writing doesn’t shy away from heavier topics either, like professional pressure, mental health, and unbridled ambition.

Unfortunately, Mythic Quest never got the recognition it deserved, and it’s no surprise it even faced cancellation (though it got a solid ending to wrap things up). Part of the problem might be that people see it as just a fun, light show with no depth — and that couldn’t be further from the truth. The production is filled with all kinds of characters: arrogant leaders, passionate creative employees, and those just trying to survive the office politics. Overall, it’s a show with real substance, offering a balanced, smart look at work, ambition, and humanity.

3) The Crowded Room

image courtesy of apple tv

The Crowded Room is another show that got some attention, but not enough to really break through, partly due to a split in critical reception. The story is a complex, high-stakes thriller, centered on its protagonist: Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), who is imprisoned for a violent crime and has his life thoroughly investigated. But as the investigation unfolds, mysteries from his past start coming to light. However, this series goes way beyond first impressions or what you think you know at the start — and that’s exactly what makes it so compelling. It’s a unique series that dives into the fascinating complexity of the human mind.

Besides, every episode is elevated by Holland, who possibly gives his best performance yet. He brings a vulnerability that’s raw but paired with perfectly measured tension. You feel a wide range of emotions watching him interact with other characters. But unfortunately, as mentioned, The Crowded Room suffered from the split between critics and viewers (critics were lukewarm and audiences loved it), and that uncertainty made a lot of people skip it unfairly. This is mind-challenging storytelling that deserved much more credit than it got.

2) Pachinko

image courtesy of apple tv

This is an exceptional series that makes you frustrated at just how overlooked and underrated it is. Pachinko is a family and historical drama with stunning visuals, following a Korean family over generations as they deal with discrimination and life-altering choices. It’s intense, with carefully crafted storytelling that jumps between characters, eras, and personal dilemmas, drawing you in even during quieter moments. But what really stands out is how it balances epic scale, intimate emotion, tension, and social commentary all at once, without ever feeling chaotic or forced.

The only flaw of Pachinko is audience bias, since many people shy away because it’s historical, assuming it will be too slow, heavy, or difficult to follow. And sure, it’s not for everyone, but with its depth, complexity, and emotional weight, it deserves to be seen by more people. This isn’t just entertainment; it’s a show that explores legacy, belonging, and identity in a way that resonates naturally with viewers. In terms of high-quality TV, this is pure gold.

1) Dickinson

image courtesy of apple tv

Boldness, elegance, and lightness have never come together quite like this. Dickinson is simply perfect, and nobody talks about it. The show takes Emily Dickinson’s life (Hailee Steinfeld) and reinvents it in a modern way, blending drama, comedy, and even musical elements, all while still respecting the historical figure. Steinfeld delivers a performance full of charisma, vibrancy, and nuance, balancing wit with deep reflection. Very few shows attempt what this one does — it could have easily been just another biopic, but its originality is off the charts.

And it’s the combination of Steinfeld’s talent, smart writing, and confident direction that makes everything click. You don’t even need to know much about the poet beforehand, because the show explains everything naturally and never feels boring. Plus, it manages to stay relevant, using modern language and references that resonate with today’s audience without feeling forced. Period dramas often turn viewers away, but Dickinson makes a genuine, creative effort to break that mold, and it works beautifully.

Have you checked out any of these shows already? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!