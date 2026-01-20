All 105 Episodes of an Underrated Crime Drama Are Now Streaming on Netflix

Netflix subscribers looking for their next show to binge-watch can now stream every episode of a seven-season underrated crime drama. The streaming giant has been absolutely delivering on binge-worthy content throughout January. In addition to stocking its library with can’t-miss movies, the streamer has added complete series like Falling Skies and The Following. This week added another great show to the catalog, and subscribers will definitely want to add it to their Netflix watchlist.

On January 20th, all seven seasons of Rizzoli & Isles arrived on Netflix. The series originally aired for 105 episodes on TNT from 2010 until 2016 and has existed on streaming on and off ever since. The crime drama is based on Tess Gerritsen’s novels of the same name and stars Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander as Boston Homicide police detective Jane Rizzoli and Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Maura Isles, who have drastically contrasting personalities but work side-by-side to solve Boston’s most complex cases.

Rizzoli & Isles Is a Hidden Gem Crime Procedural

If you haven’t seen Rizzoli & Isles yet, then it needs to be on your Netflix watchlist. The series is peak comfort TV, and its formulaic and predictable case-of-the-week style makes it easy to watch in large chunks. The show balances that easy-to-digest procedural fun with enough character depth and quirky subplots to keep it engaging. The highlight of the show, though, is the dynamic duo of its strong female leads. Harmon’s Rizzoli and Alexander’s Isles offer a perfect blend of brains and brawn with contrasting personalities that lead to plenty of sharp, witty dialogue and comedic moments that offer relief from the dark subject matter. Their electric chemistry also leads to some great heartwarming moments.

The series wasn’t an instant hit with critics, and its debut season only earned a meager 41% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, but critics warmed to the series as it continued, and Rizzoli & Isles ultimately became one of TNT’s best shows ever. The series was long favored by audiences, who gave it a 72% rating in Season 1, and Rizzoli & Isles averaged a high 89% audience rating across its seven seasons. Even years after it wrapped, the series is still considered a top-tier favorite for binge-watching and has been a great performer on streaming, frequently dominating streaming charts. It most recently enjoyed a bit of a resurgence during its stint on Peacock last year.

What’s New on Netflix?

Rizzoli & Isles is just the latest addition to Netflix’s streaming lineup this January, and the series follows a wave of other TV show arrivals like Falling Skies Seasons 1-5, Found Seasons 1-2, The Following Seasons 1-3, and Hulu’s 11.22.63, which is currently No. 4 on the streaming chart. On the movie front, Netflix is now streaming hits like 12 Years a Slave, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Man on Fire, Pitch Perfect, and Priscilla.

