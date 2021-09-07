Netflix's Tiger King Zookeeper Erik Cowie Dies At 53

✖

Erik Cowie, one of the lead zookeepers featured on Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, has died. According to a new report from TMZ, the personality was found unresponsive in the New York apartment of a friend. Though no cause of death has been revealed as of yet, the tabloid reports police suspect no foul play, and "excessive alcohol" was found at the scene. He was 53.

Audiences often found Cowie as one of the most level-headed personalities on the show. Despite working at Joe Exotic's Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, Cowie ended up testifying against the eccentric zoo-owner in his federal animal rights case. Cowie's testimony, in part, helped the United States government secure a conviction against Exotic, who subsequently receive a 22-year prison sentence.

That sentence was vacated by a different federal judge this July and is expected to be resentenced for his convictions at some point in the future.

"I knew when I agreed to represent Joe that an appeal would be difficult, but I also knew that the law was on Joe's side," Exotic's attorney Brandon Sample told CNN in a statement after the latest ruling. "I am optimistic that the decision today is but one of many more victories to come for Joe — and his eventual freedom."

Cowie was featured in both the primary Tiger King series and Netflix's backup episode released after the docuseries became a nationwide phenomenon at the height of the pandemic. The late zookeeper pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated earlier this year, but never appeared as his sentencing hearing. A warrant has been out for his arrest ever since.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is streaming in its entirety on Netflix.