Tiger King Memes Are Taking Over Twitter

People are currently staying home and self-isolating, which means binge-watching is more popular than ever. The Internet’s latest obsession is Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which focuses on a lively tiger breeder named Joe Exotic who once ran Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, a zoo that focused on big cats. Since the docu-series dropped on March 20th, people have fallen in love with the series and formed opinions about its eccentric characters. Even celebrities are fawning over the show with Dax Shepard and Edward Norton recently fighting over who will get to play Joe Exoctic in the upcoming narrative remake. Unsurprisingly, the show has also sparked tons of memes on Twitter, and they continue to bring us immense joy in these dark times.

POPSUGAR recently created a Twitter Moment, which focuses on some of the best Tiger King memes. “The only thing better than Netflix’s Tiger King are the memes,” the moment boasts. Before checking out some of the best tweets, you can find the official description for Tiger King below.

“Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.”

Here are some of the best Tiger King memes to hit Twitter…

Change Our Minds

This is by far the best photo ive seen on this fine friday 😂😂😂 #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/sVzPWtkZqN — Joe Turton (@joeyturton95) March 27, 2020

The Level-Headed People

U know #tigerking is wild when the most level headed people are



•a guy who chose his arm to be amputated rather than have surgery to still have a hand



•a meth head with 4 teeth in a 3 way marriage



•This guy filling a petrol can, smoking, in a van full of more petrol cans?? pic.twitter.com/UMMV1aPGs2 — Els (@Elle_Rigby) March 27, 2020

It’s All About The Truth

trying to figure out who on #TigerKing has been exploiting the animals: pic.twitter.com/fNYgsNAYoa — claudia rosado (@ClaudiaIRosado) March 27, 2020

We Can All Relate

Where My ’90s Girls At?

Dr. Steve Brule Would Be Baffled

so much shit happening in #TigerKing that you aren’t even worried about the polygamy, the lost limbs, the almost slaves, the double marriage pic.twitter.com/c3IWyGlTp0 — sez (@sezh00) March 27, 2020

Dad Vibes

Maybe it’s the dad in me, but this is the best Joe Exotic meme I’ve seen so far. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/WACAlTEt5U — Brantley Rutz (@brantleyrutz) March 27, 2020

“Hey, Look At Us…”

John and Travis when they are both straight, yet in a polygamous marriage with Joe Exotic in a makeshift zoo #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/96F56Xo3ww — not cory (@IAmNotCory) March 27, 2020

When’s The Next Zoom Meeting?

This is how I’m joining all of my work conference calls from now on.#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/Ec2LdlZhwf — 🥔 (@salzmann__) March 27, 2020

This Is TV

me trying to explain what #TigerKing is about and how it involves big cats, murder for hire, polygamy, political elections, drugs, a “missing” husband, and how every episode somehow manages to get crazier than then last pic.twitter.com/xUkAauu1wP — katie (@katieroseand) March 29, 2020

