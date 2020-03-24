Tiger King: The Internet Can’t Get Enough of Netflix’s Latest Insane True Crime Series

If there was still a little doubt that Netflix was the king of true-crime programming, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness quells any worries. Following up hits like Making a Murderer and Don’t F–k With Cats, Tiger King burst onto the scene earlier this month and now, Netflix bingers can’t stop discussing the series. The series focuses on a lively tiger breeder named Joe Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Once upon a time, Maldonado-Passage ran Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, a zoo that focused on big cats, much like the name of the documentary suggests.

Without giving too much away, Mr. Exotic is no longer operator of Greater Wynnewood; in fact, he’s serving a pretty hefty federal prison stint and, well…you’ll just have to tune in to see why everyone’s freaking out over it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the new Netflix true-crime doc. Have you binged Tiger King yet? If so, let us know your thoughts of the series either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Can’t Get Any Crazier!

5 minutes into every episode of #TigerKing thinking it can’t possibly get any crazier like pic.twitter.com/a82gXck1tL — Jeremy Beavers (@dudeitsjeremy) March 23, 2020

New Hairdo

What my coworkers see during a conference call three weeks into quarantine after I’ve cut my own hair #TigerKing #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9irninJKma — wileekylee (@wileekylee) March 23, 2020

Here Kitty Kitty

All Time Diss Tracks:



5: Who Shot Ya – BIG

4: Either – Nas

3: Hit Em Up – Tupac

2: No Vasaline – Ice Cube

1: Here Kitty Kitty – Joe Exotic #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/buHKNEQ9U0 — patkraft (@patkraft) March 23, 2020

All Laughs

“How many wives does Doc Antle have?”

“I don’t fucking care”

Me on the couch: 😂🤣🤣#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/wZtSGJsnyq — 𝔏𝔞𝔰𝔥𝔤𝔲𝔯𝔩 (@Maribelllllll) March 23, 2020

The Tonic I Needed

#TigerKing was the tonic I needed after being put into lockdown tonight! Literally howling 😂



✅Mullets

✅Guns

✅Drugs

✅Polygamy

✅Limbs bitten off

✅Slave labour

✅Murder

✅Dodgy outfits

✅Cults pic.twitter.com/A3rrd2IDFR — Scub@diverAK (@ScubdiverAK1) March 23, 2020

Dub Tee Eff

But Wait…