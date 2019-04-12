Tim Omundson Says “Suck It, Stroke” In Behind-the-Scenes Photo From ‘Psych: The Movie 2’

When Psych: The Movie hit the airwaves in December of 2017, fans were disappointed to learn that actor Tim Omundson, who had been a key part of the USA TV series on which the film was based, was largely sidelined on the project as he recovered from a then-recent stroke. Omundson, who is also known for his work on Supernatural and Lucifer, had a brief cameo in the film, but was unable to go to Vancouver to film what was originally going to be a major role in the film. With Psych: The Movie 2 currently in production, Omundson is back — and he has a message for the stroke.

That message: “Suck it.” Fans of Psych will recognize that as a common running gag, of course, but more than that, it carries some emotional weight to see the actor well on the way to recovery, spending some time with his family in what apparently used to be one of his kids’ favorite places — and, yes, filming for the sequel (although this photo was taken on a day off). The film will also likely play to any lingering symptoms Omundson might have, since his character will be attacked and left for dead at the beginning, presumably limiting the physical exertion he needs to do in most of the movie.

Starring James Roday as Shawn Spencer, Dulé Hill as Burton “Gus” Guster, Maggie Lawson as Juliet “Jules” O’Hara, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick, Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer, and Tim Omundson as Carlton Jebediah Lassiter, the OG crew reunites once again — this time in Santa Barbara — when Lassie is ambushed on the job and left for dead…

In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, Lassie begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to the Chief’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Psych: The Movie 2, hailing from Universal Content Productions (UCP) in association with Thruline Entertainment, will be directed by series creator Steve Franks, and is co-written by Franks, Roday and Andy Berman. Franks, Chris Henze of Thruline, Roday, and Hill are set to executive produce. Production is set to begin this March in Vancouver, son!

