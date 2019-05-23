Todd McFarlane Provides Update on Kevin Smith’s Sam and Twitch Series

In theory, the future is bright for the well-known Spawn comic property. Creator Todd McFarlane is working on a live-action movie reboot starring Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner, and Kevin Smith is putting together a Sam and Twitch TV series for BBC America. That all sounds great, but the “in theory” bit in that first sentence is very important, because neither of these projects has gained much, if any traction over the last year or so.

The Spawn movie has stars attached, and supposedly a script is finished, but there isn’t a studio attached willing to make it. McFarlane plans to find investors outside the typical studio system in order to make exactly the movie that he envisions. It could pay off in the long run, but it’s quite a long process. Something similar can be said for Sam and Twitch, as there has been almost no movement on that front since it was announced in 2017.

ComicBook.com spoke with McFarlane about what’s to come in the world of Spawn, and he told us that there hasn’t been much progress when it comes to the Sam and Twitch series.

“Lots of people asking. New inquiries coming in, but no unfortunately nothing,” McFarlane said. “I think it started BBC America and then it went AMC and then it sort of bounced. And so it’s just one of those ones, you know? Can’t say there hasn’t been a sea of people that get caught in the shuffles of the rights moving from the parent company to sister companies and vice versa. Anyways.”

McFarlane continued to say that Smith had already completed a script and presented his ideas for the entire first season of Sam and Twitch. Now, it’s up to whoever is funding the series to decide if its good enough.

“I think he wrote one script and then he gave an outline for the rest of the season,” he explained. “There’s something that exists from his point of view. Then it’s just a matter of whoever, on any project, decide to spend any money. Then they always have their point of view of everything. Sometimes that keeps 95% of what was there and sometimes they want to throw out 95%, so who knows?”

At this point, Sam and Twitch will need a lot more help to get past the finish line any time soon. Smith is a great fit for those characters, so let’s hope something can get worked out.