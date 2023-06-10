Tom Holland Series The Crowded Room Is Getting Roasted on Rotten Tomatoes

Tom Holland's The Crowded Room isn't doing so well on Rotten Tomatoes. As critics get a taste of his role in the psychological thriller, they have the series sitting at a 24% on the Tomatometer. But, it's a different story over on the audience score side of things. Fans have the AppleTV+ series at a 94% with about 250 ratings. So, it will be interesting to see if we have a situation where critics absolutely bash a project while the fans carry it over the finish line. Holland has been looking for a nice win to notch since Spider-Man: No Way Home got out of theaters. So, this could be the project. He talked to Entertainment Weekly about the toll this role took on him.

"I'm no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action-movie thing. But the mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality," Holland told the outlet. "I was seeing myself in him [Danny], but in my personal life. I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.' And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to... It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

Is Tom Holland Working on Spider-Man 4?

A recent appearance in Variety told fans that Spider-Man 4 was on the way. First, Spidey producer Amy Pascal hinted that the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel was coming, along with a live action Miles Morales movie. For his part, Tom Holland is just trying to get The Crowded House out there. But, he did confirm that they were working on it before the Writers' Strike took hold.

"I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," Holland revealed when asked about the Marvel sequel. "There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point it's very, very early stages."

"We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike," producer Amy Pascal said. "We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

Will Tom Holland Be Spider-Man Again Any Time Soon?

Holland told Extra that while he would return to acting in the near future, there's a break from the stage on the way. He revealed that he's taking an entire year off from acting. So, if you were expecting him to show his face before the next Spider-Man movie, you're going to be waiting for a while.

"'It was a tough time, for sure," Holland said of his latest series. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure. I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."

