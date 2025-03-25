Tracker Star Confirms Bobby Isn’t Leaving the Series (Despite Month-Long Absence)

Tracker fans are getting more worried about the fate of Bobby Exley with every passing week. The tech-savvy ally of Colter Shaw has been missing from action for more than a month, and the only explanation provided on the show has been that Bobby is dealing with some kind of mysterious family matter. Neither CBS nor actor Eric Graise have many an official statement about the character’s absence or future, but another Tracker star has recently put our minds at ease regarding Bobby’s return.

Fiona Rene, who plays Reenie on Tracker, is one of the show’s four series regulars, and she was recently asked about her favorite guest star experiences. Rene mentioned actor Chris Lee, who has been on the series the last few weeks playing the character of Randy, Bobby’s cousin and replacement while he’s away.

While talking about Randy, Rene mentioned that he’s excited to see him and Bobby playing off one another in the near future, indicating that the two characters will be on-screen together at some point.

“I mean, can we just talk about Randy for a second? I love Chris Lee with everything in my body,” Rene told TV Insider. “He’s been such a wonderful addition to the Bobby dynamic, and I am very excited to see them together.”

That means, according to Rene, Bobby is coming back to Tracker at some point this season and he’ll be sharing the screen with Randy. That’s great news on multiple fronts. Not only are fans excited to see Bobby back, but it also indicates Randy is just going to disappear once Bobby does return. Randy has quickly established himself as a great character on Tracker, one that hopefully sticks around for the long haul. If he and Bobby have great chemistry on-screen, maybe there’s a chance that the two of them appear together a lot more often.

There’s also the issue of the Tracker “rest of Season 2” trailer that was released earlier this year. The ad for the back half of Tracker’s season showed Bobby in action, in a scene that hasn’t appeared in any of the episodes that have already aired. That indicates that Bobby will show up on-screen again before Season 2 comes to a close.

All of this could mean that Bobby’s disappearance is a part of the ongoing story of Tracker, setting up some kind of case later in the season. To this point, it has seemed like maybe there was simply a scheduling conflict leading to Graise’s absence.