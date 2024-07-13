CBS Reveals Return Dates for FBI, Ghosts, SWAT, and More

CBS has rolled out its Fall 2024 premiere dates, and the upcoming slate will bring several fan-favorite franchises back to TV as well as a few anticipated series debuts. One of the biggest franchises making a return is FBI, which will premiere FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesday, October 15th. Another favorite series will also return in the supernatural comedy Ghosts, which will for its fourth season on Thursday, October 17th. NCIS, Survivor, and Tracker will also be making returns, though there are new additions as well, including Matlock, which will make its long-awaited debut on Thursday, October 10th (via TV Line).

A Full Slate

CBS’ new TV season will officially begin with Season 47 of Survivor, which will kick off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 18th. Matlock will make its big premiere on Sunday, September 22nd, and then the following week The Summit will make its big series premiere (September 29th). Matlock will also get a series premiere encore on Thursday, October 10th, and then the next week kicks the schedule into overdrive.

NCIS debuts its 22nd season on Monday, October 14th, and will be followed by the two-hour series premiere of NCIS: Origins. Tuesday, October 15th will then debut all three FBI shows, including FBI (season 7), FBI: International (season 4), and FBI: Most Wanted (season 6). That Thursday (October 17th) will feature the series premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, followed by the season 4 premiere of Ghosts, the second episode of Matlock, and the season 2 premiere of Elsbeth. You can check out the full schedule below.

CBS Fall 2024 Schedule

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

8 pm Survivor Season 47 premiere (two hours)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

9 pm 48 Hours Season 37 premiere (two hours)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

7 pm 60 Minutes Season 57 premiere

8 pm MATLOCK series premiere (special night and time)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29 – following NFL doubleheader

7:30 pm ET/7 pm PT 60 Minutes (90 minutes)

9 pm ET/8:30 pm PT THE SUMMIT series premiere (special night and time)

10:30 pm ET/10 pm PT Big Brother (original episode)

SUNDAY, OCT. 6 – following NFL doubleheader

8 pm American Music Awards

10 pm Big Brother (original episode)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

8 pm Survivor (original episode)

9:30 pm The Summit (series premiere encore)

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

8 pm Big Brother (original episode)

9 pm Matlock (series premiere encore)

10 pm Elsbeth (repeat)

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

7 pm 60 Minutes (90 minutes)

8:30 pm Big Brother Season 26 finale (90 minutes)

MONDAY, OCT. 14

8 pm NCIS Season 22 premiere (special time)

9 pm NCIS: ORIGINS series premiere (two hours)

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

8 pm FBI Season 7 premiere

9 pm FBI: International Season 4 premiere

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 premiere

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

9:30 pm The Summit Episode 2

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

8 pm GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE series premiere

8:30 pm Ghosts Season 4 premiere

9 pm Matlock Episode 2

10 pm Elsbeth Season 2 premiere

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

8 pm S.W.A.T. Season 8 premiere

9 pm Fire Country Season 3 premiere

10 pm Blue Bloods final/Season 14B premiere (first of eight remaining episodes)

MONDAY, OCT. 21

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 7 premiere

8:30 pm POPPA’S HOUSE series premiere

9 pm NCIS (time period premiere)

10 pm NCIS: Origins (time period premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 27 – following NFL doubleheader

7:30 pm ET/7 pm PT 60 Minutes

8:30 pm ET/8 pm PT Tracker Season 2 premiere

9:30 pm ET/9 pm PT The Equalizer Season 5 premiere

