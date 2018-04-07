Exclusive: New Transformers Animated Series Announced, First Trailer Revealed

A new generation of Autobots are set to take the spotlight in a brand new animated series set to debut soon.

Hasbro Studios is exclusively unveiling Transformers: Rescue Bot Academy through ComicBook.com, and you can watch the new trailer above!

The series will introduce new Autobots as they train with some of the most legendary Transformers characters in the franchise, learning how to be heroes on Earth. Characters like Optimus Prime and Heatwave will appear in the new series.

Check out the synopsis below:

A group of young Bots fresh from Cybertron (Hot Shot, Whirl, Medix, Hoist and Wedge), have the honor of being the first-ever class to enroll in Earth’s Rescue Bot Training Academy and learn how to become Earth heroes through hands-on experience.

The series is a followup to Transformers: Rescue Bots, which aired on Discovery Family for four seasons.

There’s no word yet on when the new series will debut or on which network it will air, but the trailer indicates it will be broadcasted on local channels. The show will be skewed toward younger demographics, so expect a slew of new toys to hit shelves in addition to the new series.

Expect more details to be announced next week when the MIPTV exhibit begins.

Though the latest feature film in the franchise, Transformers: The Last Knight, failed to perform to expectations, Hasbro still has major plans for the Robots in Disguise. A different animated series, Transformers: Cyberverse, is rumored to premiere sometime this year.

A spinoff, Bumblebee, is set to premiere in theaters on December 21st.

If the popularity of Transformers: Rescue Bots is any indication, this new series will likely be a hit among children just as well.

There’s no word yet on when Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy will debut on television.