Hasbro Designer Talks Transformers Netflix Series

After the critical success of Bumblebee, fans are eager to see the Transformers franchise go into a new era — and it looks like part of that revolution will be happening on Netflix. Earlier this year, Netflix, Hasbro, and Rooster Teeth announced a partnership on the upcoming animated series Transformers: War for Cybertron, and now we have a bit more insight on how that series will come to life. ComicBook.com got to chat with Hasbro designer John Warden during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, where he dove into what fans can expect with War for Cybertron.

“You know, it’s really exciting to be part of Transformers history right now, because the toys are super exciting to work on, obviously.” Warden said in our interview, which you can check out above. “But having partners to work with, you know, Wizards of the Coast to do a customizable card game, the great comic books, the stories being told in comic books, and now with our partnership with Netflix.”

“We’re able to bring to life the story of the War for Cybertron trilogy, and if you think about being able to tell those stories of the Autobots and the Deceptions and the battlefields.” Warden continued. “It’s their last moments on Cybertron. The decisions that are made, and being able to bring the story to life on that medium, I mean. Everything we do is, we’re very story-focused, and I think trying to find other mediums – whether it’s video games or Netflix – it just makes everything about our franchise stronger. Because not only are we talking to the G1 fans like me, but we’re also talking potentially to a whole new group of fans out there, and it’s just an exciting time to be a part of it.”

War for Cybertron is expected to have a “new animation look and style”, with the iconic Transformers characters being brought to life “as they’ve never been seen before”.

FJ DeSanto will serve as the new series’ showrunner, which will include writers George Krstic (Megas XLR), Gavin Hignight (Transformers: Cyberverse) and Brandon Easton (Transformers: Rescue Bots, Agent Carter). DeSanto is also no stranger to the franchise, having worked on Transformers: Titans Return and Transformers: Power of the Primes.

“We’re thrilled to work with Rooster Teeth’s new premium studio division to bring an all-new Transformers fan-oriented series to Netflix,” Tom Warner, Hasbro’s Senior Vice President for the Transformers franchise, said when the series was first announced. “Transformers has a rich history of great storytelling and War for Cybertron is an exciting new chapter in the Transformers Universe.”

