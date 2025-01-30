Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Return to True Detective (But Not How Fans Want)

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have reprised their True Detective characters in a new project, though it probably isn’t what fans were expecting. The two are among a group of A-listers who appear in an advertisement for True to Texas, an initiative encouraging the state’s government to introduce new incentives in order to boost Texas-based movie and TV productions. Directed by former True Detective showrunner Nic Pizzolatto, the video sees McConaughey and Harrelson bemoan the current state of Hollywood and express a desire to shake things up by turning Texas into “a whole new hub for film and television.”

Joined by the likes of Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton, and Renée Zellweger, the True Detective stars highlight how just “a small fraction of the Texas budget surplus” could go a long way. The incentives discussed in the ad would be a boon to local Texas businesses, providing a boost to the state’s economy. In an effort to make filming in Texas sound even more appealing, Harrelson and Quaid point out the abundance of locations available, including deserts, oceans, and forests. Check out the spot, which McConaughey shared on his official X account, in the space below:

Texas stories deserve a Texas backdrop. That’s why I teamed up with Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson, Billy Bob Thornton, and Renée Zellweger for True to Texas. It’s time to bring film and TV productions home! pic.twitter.com/iMpRMRx2Hj — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) January 29, 2025

McConaughey and Harrelson famously starred in True Detective Season 1, portraying Rust Cohle and Marty Hart, respectively. The two earned widespread praise for their performances, and both were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Since that first season, neither has appeared on the show, which has stuck with an anthology format throughout its run. However, True Detective: Night Country boasts several connections to Season 1.

True Detective Season 5 is in the works, with showrunner Issa López promising it will be “darker and even more twisted” than previous outings. While no casting announcements or plot details have been shared yet, it has been confirmed Season 5 features new characters and a different setting.

McConaughey and Harrelson’s dynamic on True Detective was a main reason why the show broke into the zeitgeist and became a massive success. Fans of the series and the actors would undoubtedly be game for them to return, but that doesn’t appear to be in the cards. It may be disappointing that this could be the closest viewers get to seeing Rust and Marty together again, but at least it’s for a good cause. All of the celebrities in the ad are originally from Texas, and they’re trying to drum up support for their home state. Hollywood productions frequently seek out locations offering incentives, so this is the actors’ attempt to draw some of those projects to their backyard.

As great as it would be to see McConaughey and Harrelson back on True Detective, the show has found success with the anthology format. After Season 2 received mixed reviews, the third and fourth seasons earned positive reviews and numerous accolades. It’ll be interesting to see what López and her team come up with for Season 5.