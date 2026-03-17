5 Fantasy Series That Deserve to Be the Next Game of Thrones

When people talk about TV shows that made history, a lot of titles come to mind. But if we think about the one that made the whole world stop to watch it, Game of Thrones is usually the first that comes up. It’s rare for a production to achieve what it did — the kind of thing that feels like it happens once in a million. The adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s books brought epic fantasy on a cinematic level, designed to be followed week after week from the comfort of home, featuring a wide range of complex characters inside a story that was deep, political, intriguing, and never afraid to be unpredictable.

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Even today, it is still remembered very positively (despite its controversial ending), which is why every time a new high-quality show from the genre appears, the same question comes up: can it reach the same incredible level of success? Some projects have already arrived, trying to take the crown, while others are still in development with plenty of fans hoping they’ll pull it off. We’ve put together a list of 5 fantasy series that have huge potential and absolutely deserve to achieve the kind of power Game of Thrones managed to reach years ago.

5) Fourth Wing

This one is still upcoming, but there’s already plenty of buzz around it, suggesting it could become something huge. Fourth Wing will adapt one of the most talked-about (and best-selling) fantasy books in the world right now. Written by Rebecca Yarros, the story follows Violet Sorrengail, a seemingly fragile young woman who is forced to enter a military program where cadets compete to become dragon riders. As many readers already know, it falls into the romantasy category, but the overall scope of the story leans heavily into elements that fans loved in Game of Thrones: political tension, intrigue, plenty of death, and constantly shifting alliances.

The story has a very promising narrative foundation and isn’t just about romance. And yes, publishing success doesn’t automatically guarantee a great TV series, but it creates a strong starting point that shows how big this could become (especially when millions of readers are already invested). And when you consider that Michael B. Jordan is involved in producing it, any lingering doubts start to fade. If the show manages to expand the world of Fourth Wing in the right way, balancing character drama with the power structures and larger conflicts behind the academy, it will deserve to be the next Game of Thrones for sure.

4) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

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The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is already heading into its third season, and considering everything so far, it’s probably difficult to label it as the newest contender to reach the same status as Game of Thrones. Still, this is a series that has all the ingredients to be a major TV event. Set during the Second Age of Middle-earth (long before the events of The Lord of the Rings), the story follows several elves, humans, dwarves, and others, as the power of Sauron begins to rise. It’s a prequel that explores a crucial period: the forging of the Rings of Power and the emergence of conflicts that helped shape the world seen in the famous film trilogy.

This is a spin-off of one of the most legendary fantasy sagas ever created, and the show benefits from that legacy through its scale and worldbuilding. Plus, The Rings of Power leans into tensions between kingdoms, alliances, and the competing ambitions of different leaders within a wide, multi-threaded narrative. Also, it manages to balance striking visuals with a fairly consistent dramatic core. What might hold it back from standing out more is how divisive it has been among fans of J. R. R. Tolkien, since the show takes creative liberties (though Game of Thrones did something similar starting around season 5). Even so, the universe is big enough to sustain complex storytelling, and it could still grow into something far more impactful.

3) Harry Potter

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Is there anything more anticipated right now than the upcoming Harry Potter series? Very few productions arrive on TV with this level of recognition. After all, it will tell the same story of Harry discovering his magical origins and going to study at Hogwarts, but with a very different approach from the movies: instead of condensing the plot, the plan is to adapt each book of the saga into a full season, which opens the door to exploring new parts of the wizarding world. So the possibilities inside this universe are pretty much endless, especially when it comes to the political and social dynamics that shape the magical world. Many important details couldn’t be developed in the original adaptation, and now they finally can.

Harry Potter has the perfect structure for a TV show because there are many directions the story can expand; it taps into something incredibly powerful: nostalgia; and it’s a timeless saga that has already cemented itself as a cultural milestone. Because of that, it’s hard to imagine the series not reaching a massive level of success. On top of that, the fanbase has remained strong and loyal for years. And it doesn’t need to replicate the darker or more political tone of Game of Thrones to succeed — it already has the large-scale worldbuilding and a plot that has kept everyone invested for decades.

2) The Stormlight Archive

There are plenty of successful fantasy book sagas today, but if there’s one that has always felt tailor-made to become a massive fantasy TV show, it’s The Stormlight Archive. Why? The book series by Brandon Sanderson is widely known for its enormous scope, featuring multiple protagonists, different kingdoms, and a complex mythology (and when it comes to crafting large-scale fantasy, he is often mentioned in the same conversation as Martin, with some readers even arguing that he does it better). The story takes place in Roshar, a world defined by violent storms, focusing on the rebuilding of the mythical order of warriors, the Knights Radiant, in the middle of a centuries-long war, political intrigue, and the return of a looming threat.

But what makes The Stormlight Archive especially compelling is that none of its storylines exist in isolation — every arc feeds into a much larger puzzle about the fate of that world. Besides, unlike some other entries on this list, this one feels much closer to the kind of storytelling that could genuinely spark a new era for the genre. There’s plenty of complexity and a deeply immersive narrative to keep both hardcore fans and general audiences invested. If done right, it could become one of the most ambitious fantasy shows ever produced, and it absolutely deserves to take Game of Thrones‘ crown

1) House of the Dragon

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House of the Dragon is heading into its third season, and much like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there’s already enough material to start judging whether it truly deserves to become something massive on TV. Considering it’s a spin-off of Game of Thrones, that alone already gives it a strong claim. However, while the show still draws a huge audience every time a new season arrives, the feeling so far is that it hasn’t actually reached that same overwhelming cultural moment yet. Set about 200 years before the original series, the story follows a civil war within House Targaryen after a dispute over the Iron Throne divides the family.

The show understands what made Game of Thrones so amazing in the first place: it was never just about dragons or battles, but about people making terrible decisions because of power, pride, or survival. The characters in House of the Dragon feel grounded in that same way: they’re not clear heroes or villains, but complicated figures who betray each other, form uneasy alliances, and always shift the balance of power — it’s human conflict unfolding inside an epic setting. And even if the series has had a few missteps along the way, it still commands a global audience. Now that the stakes are rising dramatically, it’s not unreasonable to say it deserves the chance to reach the kind of impact only its predecessor managed. The potential is definitely there.

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