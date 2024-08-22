True Detective Showrunner Teases “Darker” Season 5

After the success of the fourth season of True Detective — True Detective: Night Country — HBO renewed the anthology series for Season 5 earlier this year and announced that Night Country showrunner Issa López would be returning for the new season. Since then, López has confirmed that Season 5 will be completely different than the mystery that was Night Country, but now she’s offering just a bit more. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, López teased that Season 5 of the HBO series is not only very different from what fans might expect, but it’s “even darker and even more twisted” as well.

“I’m dying for everyone to know because it’s very different and very exciting,” López said. “It’s even darker and even more twisted. I can’t wait to put it out there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in June, López revealed that she was in the writing phase of Season 5 and confirmed that the season would be similar to Season 4 in that it would revolve around two women but would also be completely different.

“In the writing,” López told Variety when asked where she is in the process for Season 5. “And it’s a blast. It’s completely different. There’s different characters, different setting, different story — and I’m enjoying it like crazy.”

“I will not tell you that yet — yet. But it’s a completely different adventure,” López said. “Let’s put it that way.”

What Is True Detective: Night Country About?

In True Detective: Night Country, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

The series earned critical acclaimed was a hit for HBO, reaching a record number of viewers with 3.2 million for its season finale earlier this year across viewers on HBO and on the Max streaming service. The season was also the most watched of the True Detective series, with 12.7 million viewers across HBO and Max, surpassing Season 1’s 11.9 million.

“Issa López is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films said when True Detective was renewed. “She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali’s impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”