Tubi Is About To Lose the Best Sci-Fi Series of the 2010s

When it comes to science fiction, Tubi is a great place to revisit some of the best. The streaming platform’s content catalog boasts a wide range of sci-fi TV shows and movies ranging from The Twilight Zone to Event Horizon, and they’re all streaming for free. As Tubi viewers press play on some of the most recent arrivals, such as I Am Number Four and Under the Skin, they are running out of time to stream the best sci-fi show of the 2010s.

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After a year-long stint on Tubi, Mr. Robot has landed on the free streaming platform’s “leaving soon” list. The series ran for four seasons and 45 episodes on USA Network from 2015 until 2019, during which time it secured several awards, including a Peabody Award, and topped several “best of” lists. The series stars Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a brilliant cybersecurity engineer with dissociative identity disorder who is recruited by an anarchist named Mr. Robot to join a hacktivist group, “fsociety.” Mr. Robot has been streaming for free on Tubi since April 2025, and while its appearance on the “leaving soon” list didn’t come with an exact departure date, the show will most likely leave Tubi by the end of the month.

Mr. Robot Is a TV Masterpiece

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Whether this is your first time watching it or your 10th, Mr. Robot isn’t a show that will disappoint. More than just being an awesome sci-fi series, the show is an all-around TV masterpiece and definitely one that rewards repeat viewings. The series is a deep dive into Elliot’s fractured mind, tackling themes of trauma, personality disorders, and deep loneliness with a rapid pace, frequent massive twists, and intricate details webbed into every scene that keep you hooked. Malek delivers a standout performance as Elliot, making him a deeply human and empathetic character, and the show avoids a Hollywood-ized version of hacking in favor of something that is highly realistic that helps the series feel more authentic.

Mr. Robot is also a show that is great from beginning to end and doesn’t have a bad episode. Its extremely intricate plot, which requires multiple viewings to best appreciate it, was meticulously crafted, resulting in a cohesive story that avoids unanswered questions and ultimately culminates in a perfectly satisfying ending. The show averaged a high 94% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes throughout its four-season run, never dipping below a 90% and earning a “Certified Fresh” 96% in its final season. That is matched by an impressive average 93% audience rating.

Where to Stream Mr. Robot After It Leaves Tubi?

The upcoming departure of Mr. Robot from Tubi will be a hard one to reconcile with, because the series currently doesn’t stream anywhere else. This means that Mr. Robot will stop streaming entirely unless the series moves to a different platform, something that hasn’t yet been confirmed. The show is also available to watch online through renting and purchasing options.

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