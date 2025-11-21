5 Awesome Sci-Fi Shows From The 2010s That Nobody Talks About

The sci-fi genre has proven to be one of the most consistently popular across multiple mediums and decades. Ever since it was first conceived, sci-fi has captured the collective imagination of millions, with some of its stories becoming truly iconic in their own right. This is equally true of the genre’s efforts on the small screen, with some of the best sci-fi TV shows shaping modern pop culture and keeping the genre relevant for modern audiences. Science fiction has a habit of giving us cutting social commentary and thought-provoking stories, and that has directly contributed to its ongoing importance within the sphere of modern entertainment.

Despite being one of the most consistently popular genres, there are many great sci-fi shows that nobody talks about. Perhaps it’s because the genre is often oversaturated with releases, or perhaps because the shift to streaming led to a huge decline in viewership of traditionally broadcast shows, but the 2010s saw an overwhelming number of great shows go largely unnoticed. Simply put, some of the decade’s best sci-fi shows deserve far more love than they currently receive.

5) Outcasts (BBC, 2010-2011)

British TV series Outcasts takes a sci-fi premise and dedicates itself to a more personal story. Set in the year 2060 in the human colony on Carpathia, a planet 5 years’ travel from Earth, Outcasts‘ story concerned the lives and relationships of the pioneers attempting to build their future among the stars. The show’s focus is mostly on the characters and their relationships, with its sci-fi elements taking a back seat.

Outcasts is one of those sci-fi shows everyone should regret ignoring. Its story is deeply engaging and incredibly interesting, and touches on themes of humanity against the backdrop of the colonists’ survival in a hostile environment. Outcasts‘ exploration of the human condition through the lens of its sci-fi premise is excellent, and the show remains one of the overlooked gems of the genre in the 2010s.

4) Falling Skies (TNT, 2011-2015)

Debuting on the small screen in 2011, Falling Skies ran for five seasons before ending in 2015. Steven Spielberg served as executive producer for the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series, which follows Tom Mason (Noah Wyle), a former history professor who becomes a high-ranking member of a paramilitary group in the wake of an alien invasion. With a large ensemble cast and a rich sci-fi premise, Falling Skies had all the makings of an exceptional TV series.

Throughout its run, Falling Skies earned consistent positive reviews. While it was never a critical darling, its story was engaging and the performances of its cast were solid, but it never quite earned the success it deserved. In the years since it ended, it has faded into obscurity, and now hardly anybody talks about this awesome 2010s sci-fi show.

3) Continuum (Showcase, 2012-2015)

Continuum is one of those underrated sci-fi TV shows that isn’t really talked about enough. It ran for four seasons between 2012 and 2015, and followed a group of terrorists from the year 2077 who travel back to the present day to avoid execution, only to be followed by a future cop. Trapped in the past, the cop attempts to thwart their plans to disrupt the future without revealing her own time-travelling identity.

As its premise suggests, Continuum is packed with tension and interesting ideas. Its sci-fi story was exceptional, and earned it a significant cult following. However, as a sci-fi show cancelled in its prime, Continuum never quite stuck the landing, and has been largely forgotten as a result. It’s a shame, though, because it stands out as one of the greatest sci-fi stories of the 2010s.

2) 12 Monkeys (Syfy, 2015-2018)

Based on the 1995 movie of the same name, 12 Monkeys had the potential makings of a classic TV show. Unfortunately, it became one of those great recent sci-fi TV shows that doesn’t get enough love, making it one of the 2010s’ most underrated entries into the genre. It reimagines the story of the movie, fleshing the time-travelling narrative out considerably in the process.

12 Monkeys was dismissed on arrival by some who considered the original movie perfect enough not to require revisiting. While that stance is understandable, it led to many missing out on a great TV show, as 12 Monkeys delivered a fraught and well-paced time travel thriller that built upon the movie’s ideas. As it stands, it’s another great show from the decade that doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

1) Almost Human (Fox, 2013-2014)

There are some great sci-fi TV shows with only one season, and Fox’s Almost Human is one of the most underrated out there. Starring Karl Urban as a police detective in 2048 who is reluctantly paired with an android partner played by Michael Ealy, Almost Human takes its cues from other classic sci-fi stories. Alongside Urban and Ealy, Almost Human features Minka Kelly, Mackenzie Crook, Lili Taylor, and Michael Irby.

Almost Human‘s single-season run is almost certainly the main reason it doesn’t get talked about enough. It was never really given the time to find its audience or evolve into the show it had the potential to become, and it’s one of the biggest TV travesties of the 2010s. As a result, it’s another sci-fi show from the decade that doesn’t get enough love, and despite its cult following it’s now a relatively obscure title.

