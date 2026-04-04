7 Great Sci-Fi Shows You Can Stream For Free Right Now

The sci-fi genre has delivered many incredible TV shows over the years. Practically since the genre’s creation, it has been populated with some of the most imaginative and thought-provoking stories in fiction, looking ahead to an uncertain future or examining the dangers of technological advancement. Many of these stories have been adapted into, or originated as, TV shows, and the genre has long had a firm foothold on the small screen. Many of the best sci-fi TV shows have become truly iconic, etching themselves into the fabric of pop culture and influencing new stories in the genre as sci-fi continues to evolve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are several great sci-fi TV shows for fans to sink their teeth into, but not as many that can be enjoyed free of charge. However, currently, Tubi US has an impressive catalog of excellent sci-fi shows, and they can be accessed at no cost to the viewer. In the age of streaming, it doesn’t get much better than that, especially for sci-fi fans looking for a new show to lose themselves in.

7) The 4400 (4 Seasons)

The 4400 is one of those great sci-fi shows nobody seems to talk about. Its story concerns a group of 4400 people who are mysteriously deposited in a flash of light, each of whom had disappeared at some point between 1946 and the present day. The show’s four-season run explored the show’s central mystery and the lives of its characters, and it can currently be streamed in its entirety for free on Tubi in the US.

6) Farscape (4 Seasons)

There are a handful of awesome sci-fi shows from the 1990s that are often overlooked, and Farscape ranks among them. Remembered for its collaboration with the Jim Henson Company, the sci-fi series followed an ensemble cast of characters living inside a bio-mechanical ship and their attempts to evade the operatives of the corrupt organization known as the Peacekeepers. All four seasons of Farscape are currently available to stream free of charge, making it the perfect time to immerse yourself in its excellent sci-fi story.

5) The Prisoner (1 Season)

Despite only running for one season, The Prisoner is remembered as a classic British sci-fi series. It follows a British intelligence agent known as Number Six who is trapped on a mysterious island where he is held prisoner by various high-tech security measures, including a large balloon-shaped robot called Rover. All of The Prisoner‘s 17 episodes can be watched free of charge on Tubi, for those eager to watch some classic ’60s sci-fi.

4) Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons (1 Season)

Though it’s often forgotten in favor of the visually similar Thunderbirds, Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons is another iconic piece of British sci-fi history. It aired for a single 32-episode season in the late 1960s, but has endured as something of a quirky cult classic in the decades since. Following a futuristic war between Earth and the sinister race of Martians known as the Mysterons, Captain Scarlet can be watched in all of its electronic marionette glory on Tubi in the US.

3) Eerie, Indiana (1 Season)

There are a handful of nostalgic sci-fi shows for ’90s kids, and Eerie, Indiana is one of the best examples. The show followed Marshall Teller, a teen who moves to the eponymous desolate town, where he discovers a whole host of outlandish and bizarre occurrences. The show’s single season only ran for 19 episodes, but the cult classic sci-fi series can now be watched in full for free on Tubi.

2) Humans (3 Seasons)

The 2010s had some awesome sci-fi shows, but not all received the attention they deserved. Humans concerns the creation and marketing of realistic humanoid robots known as synths, and over the course of its three-season run, explored some incredibly deep narrative themes, including consciousness, superintelligence, and the moral implications of creating fully sentient artificial intelligence. Humans is another great sci-fi show that is currently available free on Tubi.

1) The Twilight Zone (5 Seasons)

Often hailed as a sci-fi TV show that changed the world, The Twilight Zone‘s lasting cultural impact cannot be understated. Not only did it popularize sci-fi, fantasy, and horror on the small screen, but it showed that episodic anthology series could be deeply engaging if they were well-written enough. All five seasons of the show’s original 156-episode run can currently be accessed free of charge through Tubi, allowing sci-fi fans the chance to revisit the groundbreaking show without breaking the bank.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!