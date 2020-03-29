Amazing Infographic Reveals the Best and Worst Episodes of Many Fan-Favorite TV Shows

As people are making a more concerted effort to stay inside and social distance, many are finding a lot more free time to catch up on TV. It’s safe to say that figuring out what to binge-watch is a whole dilemma, especially as you try to figure out which show will be the most rewarding. If you’d like to see those details broken down into some very specific numbers, you’re in luck. A new post from Reddit user BoMcCready recently went viral, which features a stunning infographic of popular TV shows, and how well each of their episodes are rated by fans on IMDb. The graphic, which has also been turned into an interactive website, also highlights the highest and lowest-rated episodes of each show’s run.

While IMDb ratings are obviously subjective (after all, a viewer has to specifically seek out the episode’s page in order to cast their vote), the numbers are still an interesting barometer of how shows keep or lose their momentum. Read on to find out the highest and lowest-rated episodes of some of your favorite TV shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Best: “Self Control” (04×15)

Rating: 9.5

Worst: “0-8-4” (01×02)

Rating: 7.2

Diehard fans of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. probably won’t be surprised by the fact that “Self Control” – the final installment in Season 4’s “LMD” storyline – ended up being highest-ranked.

Interestingly, S.H.I.E.L.D. got its worst-rated episode out of the way just two episodes into its debut season, which is when basically every show is still trying to find its footing.

Arrow

Best: “Lian Yu” (05×23)

Rating: 9.7

Worst: “Schism” (04×23)

Rating: 5.5

While Arrow‘s most beloved episodes range pretty wildly, many agree that the Season 5 finale, “Lian Yu”, completely shattered the show’s status quo.

Just a year earlier, “Schism” was deemed the worst-rated episode of the series, providing an anticlimactic conclusion to an already-controversial fourth season.

Black Mirror

Best: “White Christmas” (02×04)

Rating: 9.2

Worst: “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” (05×03)

Rating: 6.0

Yes, Black Mirror episodes have the benefit of being mostly-standalone sagas — but “White Christmas” definitely holds a special place in fans’ hearts. The 2014 “Christmas special” provided a dark winter-themed story, anchored by performances from Jon Hamm and Rafe Spall.

While “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” might also boast some star power – namely, Miley Cyrus as the pop star Ashley, the episode was regarded by quite a few to be one of the most baffling Black Mirror installments yet.

The Flash

Best: “Out of Time” (01×15)

Rating: 9.7

Worst: “Girls Night Out” (04×05)

Rating: 5.2

“Out of Time” – which saw Barry Allen unintentionally using his Speedster powers to rewrite reality – elevated The Flash to a new level midway through its first season, which makes the fact that it’s beloved by fans not that surprising.

What is surprising is that “Girls Night Out”, the adorable quasi-bottle episode that followed Barry and Iris’ bachelor and bachelorette parties, comes in at the lowest-ranked. Any episode that gives us drunk Barry and Katee Sackhoff’s delightfully devilish take on Amunet Black is worth celebrating.

Game of Thrones

Best: “The Rains of Castamere” (03×09), “Hardhome” (05×08), “Battle of the Bastards” (06×09), and “The Winds of Winter” (06×10)

Rating: 9.9

Worst: “The Iron Throne” (08×06)

Rating: 4.1

Four different Thrones episodes ended up being tied for the top spot — and given the significance of them, it’s easy to see why. Between the Red Wedding, the death of Ramsay Bolton, and the reveal of Jon Snow’s true parentage, these episodes definitely gave fans a lot of long-awaited reveals.

In that same vein, the show’s series finale ended up being the worst-rated, which anyone who has been on the Internet in the past year is probably unsurprised by.

Rick and Morty

Best: “The Ricklantis Mixup” (03×07)

Rating: 9.8

Worst: “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty” (04×04)

Rating: 7.6

While Rick and Morty is always upending its own status quo, “The Ricklantis Mixup” (also known as “Tales from the Citadel”) completely shattered fans’ expectations. The episode almost entirely follows alternate versions of Rick and Morty, chronicling the different realities that they call home.

Season 4’s “Claw and Hoarder” comes in worst-rated on the list, with many fans and critics alike regarding it to be an overly-silly spoof of high fantasy.

The Simpsons

Best: “Homer’s Enemy” (08×23)

Rating: 9.3

Worst: “Lisa Goes Gaga” (23×22)

Rating: 4.0

The Simpsons has obviously been around before IMDb gained popularity, but that hasn’t stopped fans from taking to the website to highlight episodes they love. “Homer’s Enemy”, which chronicles the one-sided rivalry between Homer and Frank Grimes, is regarded by many as a classic — and the IMDb ranking certainly backs that up.

Similarly, “Lisa Goes Gaga” is often called one of the most awkward installments of the series, which makes its rating of 4.0 not that much of a surprise.

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Best: “The Inner Light” (05×25)

Rating: 9.5

Worst: “Shades of Gray” (03×22)

Rating: 3.4

Many regard “The Inner Light” to be one of the best Star Trek episodes ever, as it follows Jean-Luc Picard on a heartbreaking tale of morality and identity.

“Shades of Gray” is similarly regarded as the series’ weakest episode, which uses an incredibly-contrived Riker plotline to justify a sort of clip show.

Supernatural

Best: “Changing Channels” (05×08) and “Swan Song” (05×22)

Rating: 9.7

Worst: “Bloodlines” (09×20)

Rating: 5.8

Two episodes are tied for Supernatural‘s highest-rated: “Changing Channels”, which shoved Sam and Dean through a haze of pop culture-inspired TV shows, and “Swan Song”, which finally ushered in the show’s apocalypse.

Taking the lowest-rated spot is “Bloodlines”, the ill-fated backdoor pilot, which would have followed a series of monster hunters in Chicago.

The Walking Dead

Best: “Too Far Gone” (04×08) and “No Way Out” (06×09)

Rating: 9.7

Worst: “Swear” (07×06)

Rating: 5.6

Sharing The Walking Dead’s highest-rated honor are Season 4’s midseason finale, which brought a climactic end to the conflict with The Governor, and the heartbreaking season six episode “No Way Out”.

“Swear”, which followed Tara as she discovered the Oceanside community, takes the lowest-rated spot.

***