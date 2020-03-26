Passionate TV Fans Are Debating the Best Theme Songs

Now that most people are stuck at home while attempting to self-isolate from the novel coronavirus, people are finding ways to pass the time on Twitter. From dreaming about movie meals to creating some hilarious movie ideas with a film generator, pop culture fans are having fun on social media. One of the latest trends to hit social media yesterday started with a question posed by Christopher Gates on Twitter, who asked folks to share the top three TV theme songs of all time.

“Top 3 TV Show theme songs ever. You can’t say ‘Friends,’” Gates wrote. The tweet became so popular that it spawned a Twitter Moment, with folks joining in to debate their answers. “A question from @ChrisGGates has TV watchers narrowing down their top three theme songs,” Twitter wrote. You can check out the original tweet in the post below:

Top 3 TV Show theme songs ever. You can’t say “Friends.” — Christopher Gates (@ChrisGGates) March 24, 2020

From Cheers to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, here are some of the best TV theme song rankings from the television fans of Twitter…

Lots Of Love For Fresh Prince And Golden Girls

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

The Golden Girls

Duck Tales (Wooo-oooo!) https://t.co/P9kRmhtZ1m — RaydarEllis (@RaydarEllis) March 26, 2020

You Wanna Go Where Everybody Knows Your Name

Honorable mentions: Growing Pains, Family Matters, The Jeffersons, Perfect Strangers.

3. Cheers

2. Happy Days

1. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air https://t.co/CFQ6ZY0csW pic.twitter.com/cuNb1LWx9U — Mike Franco (@Francomania19) March 26, 2020

The Debate Is Heating Up

Don’t Forget About Red Foxx

Sanford and Son, plus Barney Miller pic.twitter.com/Vy0rbXFk7Z — David (@GET2DACHOPPANOW) March 26, 2020

M*A*S*H, Too

M*A*S*H

Hill Street Blues

(tie) Cheers and The Wire (Season 1)



(Friends wouldn’t even make my Top 100. It would probably fall somewhere between The Ropers and Love American Style) https://t.co/4T90rnOnDH — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) March 26, 2020

This List Is Keeping Us On Our Toes

Fresh Prince of Bel Air

The Office

Golden Girls

Big Bang Theory

Lizzie McGuire

Arthur https://t.co/k5P25KKa5g — 👯Danceypants ✨✨✨ (@Pinkdiscoball77) March 26, 2020

You Take The Good, You Take The Bad

The Jeffersons

Good Times

Golden Girls

Fame

Welcome Back Kotter

Laverne and Shirley

227

Greatest American Hero

Maude

Facts of Life

My bad🙄I lost count https://t.co/wZlcNi9O4N — ANGELA (@angelaw676) March 26, 2020

Fran Needs Love, Too

The Nanny was a BANGER too 😂 https://t.co/m6BLtebeTm — Arrogant 🥵 (@_leeaaaaa) March 26, 2020

That M:I Theme, Though

First of all, I would never say “Friends.” How dare you.



Second, I’d say:



1. Sanford and Son

2. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

3. Mission: Impossiblehttps://t.co/rSC8pEVZr1 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 26, 2020

Finally, Some Classics

1. Green Acres

2. Love Boat

3. Courtship of Eddie’s Father

4. Mary Tyler Moore

5. Charles in Charge

6. All in the Family

7. Welcome Back Kotter

8. Facts of Life

9. Brady Bunch

10. Petticoat Junction — Nomad TommyB (@NomadTommyb) March 26, 2020

What are some of your favorite theme songs?

