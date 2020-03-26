TV Shows

Passionate TV Fans Are Debating the Best Theme Songs

Now that most people are stuck at home while attempting to self-isolate from the novel […]

By

Now that most people are stuck at home while attempting to self-isolate from the novel coronavirus, people are finding ways to pass the time on Twitter. From dreaming about movie meals to creating some hilarious movie ideas with a film generator, pop culture fans are having fun on social media. One of the latest trends to hit social media yesterday started with a question posed by Christopher Gates on Twitter, who asked folks to share the top three TV theme songs of all time.

“Top 3 TV Show theme songs ever. You can’t say ‘Friends,’” Gates wrote. The tweet became so popular that it spawned a Twitter Moment, with folks joining in to debate their answers. “A question from @ChrisGGates has TV watchers narrowing down their top three theme songs,” Twitter wrote. You can check out the original tweet in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Cheers to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, here are some of the best TV theme song rankings from the television fans of Twitter…

Lots Of Love For Fresh Prince And Golden Girls

You Wanna Go Where Everybody Knows Your Name

The Debate Is Heating Up

Don’t Forget About Red Foxx

M*A*S*H, Too

This List Is Keeping Us On Our Toes

You Take The Good, You Take The Bad

Fran Needs Love, Too

That M:I Theme, Though

Finally, Some Classics

What are some of your favorite theme songs? Tell us in the comments.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Tagged:

Related Posts