Tweety’s 80th Anniversary Being Celebrated With Murals Around The World

The popular Looney Tunes character Tweety is being honored by WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences (WMGBE) with murals around the world for the canary’s 80th anniversary. WMGBE has commissioned a diverse group of artists worldwide to design 80 original murals reflecting Tweety’s rich history and dynamic personality. The “80 Years of Tweety” campaign will kick off in Austin at SXSW 2022 on March 11, where the first group of murals will officially debut. The anniversary honors will continue throughout the year across the Studio with new Tweety content from HBO Max, WarnerMedia Kids & Family, along with new themed experiences and collections from Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The celebration will culminate on Tweety’s birthday on November 21st.

The murals from the group of artists will celebrate Tweety’s “cheerful enthusiasm, cutes and smarts, as well as his endearing personality.” Artwork can be found in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy Mexico, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, and more. The murals will be found in more than 30 cities in the United States. A dedicated website for Tweety’s anniversary was also set up here.

“For eighty years, Tweety has marched to the beat of his own drum, inherently representing what it means to be unapologetically yourself. His endearing personality has made him a pop culture favorite and he’s known for making appearances in the most unexpected ways,” said Pam Lifford, President, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences. “As a key member of the Looney Tunes franchise, we definitely wanted to celebrate Tweety’s 80th in a big way and are excited for the year-long celebration ahead. Keep your eyes out for him to pop up anywhere, from fashion to collectibles and more.”

WMGBE collaborated with 16 artists, each with a different take on the tiny hero for the murals. Tweety’s signature yellow color runs through the designs, but the artists’ different styles will make each one uniquely beautiful. Artists have been selected through the lens of diversity across different countries, artistic mediums and expressions, ethnicities, genders, and sexualities.

Tweety’s 80th Anniversary celebration features, products, content, experiences and much more, including:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) will announce new offerings and partnerships across all categories (fashion, collectibles, beauty, and more) throughout the year. Available now only on WBCP’s Looney Tunes Shop is the all-new Tweety’s 80th Mural Collection. The vibrant collection is set to feature a number of the 80, Tweety-inspired mural designs on a unique selection of merchandise and apparel. The collection encourages fans to honor the unique art designed by the diverse group of global artists, while celebrating the world’s most beloved canary. The ultimate fan destination to celebrate Tweety, the Looney Tunes Shop will unveil product drops throughout the year, including merchandise with Tweety mural designs yet to be revealed, leading up to Tweety’s birthday on November 21, 2022.

will be joining in on the festivities for Tweety’s birthday with exclusive murals around the world including at , in Australia, and HBO Max: Tweety continues to star in the hit Looney Tunes Cartoons animated series from Warner Bros. Animation now streaming on HBO Max. New episodes will debut from the Max Original series throughout the year in celebration of the beloved yellow canary.

Tweety continues to star in the hit Looney Tunes Cartoons animated series from Warner Bros. Animation now streaming on HBO Max. New episodes will debut from the Max Original series throughout the year in celebration of the beloved yellow canary. Cartoonito: This summer, Tweety will star alongside fellow Looney Tunes characters in Bugs Bunny Builders, a new preschool animated series coming to Cartoonito on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and built on the solid comedic foundation of the iconic Looney Tunes, Bugs Bunny Builders brings the wackiness, humor and slapstick we’ve grown to love to a new preschool audience. At ACME Construction Company, Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny manage a crew of builders that, quite frankly, should not be anywhere near a construction site. However, by working together as a team, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety and others use their tools and wild vehicles to pull off some of the looniest construction jobs ever.

You can take a look at some of the Tweety murals below. Let us know your thoughts on them in the comments!

Tweety SXSW Murals

