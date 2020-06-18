Jordan Peele Introduces You to The Twilight Zone With Season 2 Promo

Jordan Peele has earned a number of fans over the years largely for his comedic projects, but in the wake of his directorial debut Get Out, an all-new following emerged for his skills as a genre-bending storyteller, leading him to develop an all-new incarnation of the iconic TV series The Twilight Zone. Ahead of the second season's debut, an all-new promo for the upcoming episodes has been unveiled, featuring Peele inviting viewers to join him on the unsettling adventure. Check out the new promo for Season Two of The Twilight Zone above before all 10 episodes debut on CBS All Access on June 25th.

According to CBS, the second season of the anthology series from Get Out and Us filmmaker Jordan Peele "will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension."

The new season will consist of the following episodes:

"8"

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) and Brandon Jay McLaren (UnREAL, Graceland)

Written by Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

"A Small Town"

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, Let's Be Cops), David Krumholtz (The Deuce, Evel), Natalie Martinez (Reminiscence, The I-Land), and Paula Newsome (Barry, Chicago Med)

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

"Try, Try"

Starring Topher Grace (Blackkklansman, Black Mirror) and Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us, Pitch)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Jennifer McGowan

"You Might Also Like"

Starring Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire, Manchester by the Sea) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll, High Maintenance)

Written and directed by Osgood Perkins

"Ovation"

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey, Lovecraft Country), Tawny Newsome (Space Force, Lower Decks), Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver, Twin Peaks), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang! Bang!), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, Night at the Museum franchise)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

"Downtime"

Starring Morena Baccarin (The Deadpool franchise, Homeland), Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk, Fear the Walking Dead) and Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4)

Written by Jordan Peele

Directed by JD Dillard

"The Who of You"

Starring Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie, Blindspotting), Daniel Sunjata (Graceland, Rescue Me), and Billy Porter (Pose, Like a Boss)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Directed by Peter Atencio

"A Human Face"

Starring Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead, Dharma & Greg), Chris Meloni (The Handmaid's Tale, 42), and Tavi Gevinson (Person to Person, Enough Said)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Christina Choe

"Among The Untrodden"

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by Tayarisha Poe

"Meet in the Middle"

Starring Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror: USS Callister) and Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Mathias Herndl

The Twilight Zone Season Two hits CBS All Access on June 25th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.