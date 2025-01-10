Twin Peaks: From Z to A Blu-ray Box Set Is Back With a Deal

Back in 2019, David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks television series got a massive, 21-disc Blu-ray box set in celebration of its 30th anniversary. The Twin Peaks: From Z to A box set included the entire Twin Peaks saga along with six hours of new special features and a 4K Ultra HD disc that includes the original pilot and the extremely memorable Part 8 of The Return entitled “Gotta Light?” Only 25,000 were produced and, despite the $139.99 price tag, sold out. Fortunately, if you missed that release we have some very good (and much more affordable) news.

A repackaged version of the Twin Peaks: From Z to A Blu-ray box set is now available to pre-order here on Amazon for only $55.29 (21% off) with a release date set for February 3rd. It doesn’t include the special packaging, art cards, and acrylic piece of Laura Palmer kissing Agent Cooper, but it does include all of the video content without the hefty price tag. A full breakdown of the contents and special features can be found below.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Original Series, A Limited Event Series, Fire Walk with Me and its deleted scenes: The Missing Pieces

4K Ultra Hi-Def versions of the Original Series Pilot and Part 8 of A Limited Event Series

Behind The Curtain: over 7 hours of new behind the scenes/making of footage for all 18 parts of A Limited Event Series

A Brand New Interview with Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee

On The Couch with Harry and Kimmy featurette

Full-length, unedited versions of a number of the musical performances at The Roadhouse Bar from A Limited Event Series

David Lynch Has No Plans To Retire Despite Emphysema Diagnosis

In August of last year, David Lynch revealed that he can no longer direct in in person and is essentially homebound after his emphysema diagnosis. However, fans shouldn’t worry as he vows to “never retire”:

“Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking,” Lynch wrote. “I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema,” Lynch writes in his full statement today. I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently I had many tests and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire. I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern.”