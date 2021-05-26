Netflix Is About to Lose Two All-Time Great TV Series

✖

Though staples of the Netflix programming for years at this point, two of the best TV shows of all time are leaving the service very soon with the streamer confirming that both Twin Peaks (season 1 & 2) and the original version of The Twilight Zone will depart soon. In making their New Arrivals for June announcement Netflix confirmed that Wednesday, June 30 will be the last day to stream either title on the service and that they'll be gone on Thursday, July 1. These two shows hail from the vaults of ViacomCBS' various subsidiaries, meaning they'll likely be exclusive to Paramount+ in the near future since they're streaming there already.

The two shows aren't the only major releases that are leaving Netflix though either as all three seasons of Hannibal will depart as of June 5 and all eight seasons of Portlandia leaving as of June 7. Some major movies will depart at the end of June as well with all three Back to the Future movies, Enter the Dragon, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Training Day all leaving on that date as well. In other words, Netflix is about to lose out on some major titles, including some they've held for years at this point.

Twin Peaks is a peculiar case because even though the "franchise" has three seasons and a movie, they're all divided across many streaming homes. The first two seasons of the show, originally produced in the early 90s for CBS, are currently streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount+. The follow-up/prequel feature film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, is streaming on HBO Max and The Criterion Channel, and the 2017 revival Twin Peaks: The Return available only on Showtime. It's possible that at a certain point all the TV episodes could live on the same platform, but Lynch's feature film was produced by New Line Cinema, meaning it would be difficult for it all to be in one place.

The Twilight Zone on the other hand has all five seasons streaming on Paramount+ only, meaning once it leaves Netflix there will be only one place to find all 156 episodes of Rod Serling's original TV show. Previously CBS All Access, Paramount+ is also the only place to find Jordan Peele's modern revival of The Twilight Zone for streaming. Sadly neither the 1980s or 2002 revival of the iconic show are available for streaming anywhere.