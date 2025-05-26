Two of AEW’s Biggest Stars Will Finally Collide at All In

Play video

AEW got Double or Nothing started with one of its most anticipated matches of the Night, which also happened to be the final match in this year’s Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The final match of the tournament saw The CEO Mercedes Mone collide with former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, and the match was just as advertised, delivering any number of thrilling moments throughout. By the end, though, it was Mone leaving as not only the winner of the Women’s Tournament, but also the next person that will challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm, setting up a match at All In that fans have wanted to see since Mone first signed with AEW.

Hayter showed why she was once the Women’s World Champion in a host of moments throughout the match, making Mone pay for even the slightest miscalculation. Hayter’s power game was on point as well, hitting Mone with vicious suplexes, slams, and lariats that wore the Champion down. Mone hit back with her own brutal offense, including several painful knee strikes and backstabbers, and that would be a theme in Mona’s overall plan.

Mone focused on Hayter’s back to try and take away some of her power game, including a series of three straight backstabbers designed to wear her down, and then she transitioned right into the Mone Maker. Mone would then counter a powerbomb attempt with a meteora, but despite the damage to her back, Hayter was able to get her shoulder up in time to keep the match going.

At one point, Hayter really looked as if she had Mone squared away, slamming the Champion to the mat and then hitting the brutal Lariat, but Mone wasn’t ready to give up. Hayter then went for Hayterade, but Mone countered and viciously slammed Hayter to the mat and got the pin and the win, which led to her sprinting towards the Title in celebration.

With the win, Mone now gets to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In, and it’s a match fans have wanted to see for quite some time. Storm has been on fire since her Timeless return, and despite losing one of her many Championships, Mone is still one of the most decorated stars in the company. Now they will clash on AEW’s biggest stage in Texas, and it will be one of the biggest matches of the year for both stars.

AEW Double or Nothing:

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (C) vs. Mina Shirakawa

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (C) vs. Sons of Texas (Sammy Guevera & Dustin Rhodes)

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Final: Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Adam Page

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Final: Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Moné

Anarchy in the Arena: Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, the Opps & Willow Nightingale vs. Death Riders & Young Bucks

AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Speedball Bailey

Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) def. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia

Paragon (AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher & Josh Alexander)

AEW Double or Nothing Buy In: Anna Jay & Harley Cameron def. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

AEW Double or Nothing Buy In: Bandido, AR Fox and Los Titanes Del Aire def. RPG Vice & CRU

