Umbrella Academy Fans Are Ready to Join Klaus' Cult
The first trailer for The Umbrella Academy season two debuted today from Netflix and fans were very quick to freak out about all of the new developments stemming from season one's cliffhanger ending. Clearly the element from the trailer that has garnered the most attention from the Umbrella Academy fandom is also the least surprising part of the new season, Klaus is in a cult. Not only is he IN a cult, he apparently started the cult as he can be seen at the center of hundreds of adoring followers in one shot from the video. As you can see from the tweets below, a lot more people want to join the Klaus Cult.
This development for Klaus is a new one even for readers of the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic series, which does not include such a subplot. As the official description for the series reveals, the new season picks up after the cliffhanger ending from last year and sees the Hargreeves siblings scattered across time in Dallas, Texas so Klaus isn't the only one that will find himself in a new situation. In any event they'll need to leave their new lives in the past behind as Number Five comes back with news of another apocalypse.
The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda. Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Justin H. Min, with the new season set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 31. The first season of the Emmy nominated series is now streaming.
Me on my way to go join Klaus' cult. We also get Ben so it's a twofer #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/ns3uSOQ1fF— Jack Jack (@IPunchedCupid) July 8, 2020
The thought of me joining cult vs joining a cult that's lead by Klaus. #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/nMNUfcgzTp— ♍🌙 (@TamaraAisha2) July 8, 2020
I WANT TO JOIN THIS CULT#UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/mcSmgr5JeR— cherry ☂︎ (@Onigirichitt) July 8, 2020
ben watching klaus start a cult #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/dHdDZgvlqo— rat goblin (@rat_goblin) July 8, 2020
I'm genuinely not surprised Klaus is a cult leader #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/lRxNsttzQx— leah ☆ tlou2 spoilers (@avenger_danvers) July 8, 2020
I usually don't join cults but the diversity and klaus being the leader... say hello to my new family #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/17zvFpqS6e— C (@tribridcult) July 8, 2020
I’m joining. https://t.co/3zDGKAmc7L— Melanie Reed (35.3% edited) (@melaniereeds) July 8, 2020
remember when we used to say shit like “have you talked about our lord and saviour klaus, today?” as a joke??
now that mf is actually jesus pic.twitter.com/Gz8nfh9rcb— em ☂︎ bIm (@cloudyseance) July 8, 2020
everyone: umm klaus needs more love and appreciation#UmbrellaAcademy : bet pic.twitter.com/juN9dUzr59— acab pédé 🕷️ (@quirky_aries) July 8, 2020
KLAUS FROM THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY S2 IS GIVING ME A CHARLES MANSON VIBE LMAOOO THIS IS SHIT AS FUCK pic.twitter.com/V3gHvHQ1dh— 𝖏𝖈 (@lostincosmo) July 8, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.