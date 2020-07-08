Umbrella Academy Fans Are Ready to Join Klaus' Cult

The first trailer for The Umbrella Academy season two debuted today from Netflix and fans were very quick to freak out about all of the new developments stemming from season one's cliffhanger ending. Clearly the element from the trailer that has garnered the most attention from the Umbrella Academy fandom is also the least surprising part of the new season, Klaus is in a cult. Not only is he IN a cult, he apparently started the cult as he can be seen at the center of hundreds of adoring followers in one shot from the video. As you can see from the tweets below, a lot more people want to join the Klaus Cult.

This development for Klaus is a new one even for readers of the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic series, which does not include such a subplot. As the official description for the series reveals, the new season picks up after the cliffhanger ending from last year and sees the Hargreeves siblings scattered across time in Dallas, Texas so Klaus isn't the only one that will find himself in a new situation. In any event they'll need to leave their new lives in the past behind as Number Five comes back with news of another apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda. Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Justin H. Min, with the new season set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 31. The first season of the Emmy nominated series is now streaming.