The Umbrella Academy: Netflix Releases Stylish New Season 2 Posters

In just over one month's time, The Umbrella Academy will be making it's long-awaited return to Netflix. The first season of the series was a hit when it debuted last year, and fans have been excited to see the second installment ever since. Well they will finally get their chance on July 31st, when Netflix releases Season 2. In the meantime, the streaming service has unveiled a set of stylish new character posters to promote the show's return.

Each of the seven main characters gets their own poster in this new set, though their faces are hidden beneath umbrellas. Netflix released the new posters on Wednesday morning, ahead of the already announced release of the Season 2 trailer.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Umbrella Academy below, followed by all seven of the new posters!

"On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse."