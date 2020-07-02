Unsolved Mysteries Reboot Debuts as #1 Series on Netflix
Netflix kicked off the month of July by adding a ton of new movies and shows, including Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Kingdom, and the Karate Kid trilogy. The streaming service also added a highly-anticipated original to its lineup as the month began on Wednesday, debuting the first batch of episodes from its reboot of Unsolved Mysteries. Fans have been excited to see Netflix's new take on the classic documentary series, and their excitement has shown during the project's first day online.
Thursday's edition of the Top 10 list on Netflix features a new champion in the #1 spot. Unsolved Mysteries was clearly an instant hit with subscribers, as its episodes were watched by more people on Wednesday than any other show or movie on the service.
It'll be interesting to see how long Unsolved Mysteries can hang on to the top spot on Netflix, considering how many new shows and movies are arriving this week. Some of the other new Netflix arrivals, like the Mark Wahlberg-starring film Patriots Day, also debuted in the Top 10. There are also shows like Floor Is Lava hanging around near the top of the list, showing that they remain popular as the weeks go by.
Have you watched Unsolved Mysteries yet? You can check out the full Netflix Top 10 list below.
1. Unsolved Mysteries
"Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series."prevnext
2. Floor Is Lava
"Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really."prevnext
3. Patriots Day
"A tough cop on punishment duty at the Boston Marathon helps track down those responsible for the bombing that stunned the nation."prevnext
4. George Lopez: We'll Do it for Half
"Comedian George Lopez tackles the future and the past of Latinx culture in America, touching on immigration, his tough relatives, aging and much more."prevnext
5. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at al global music competition, where high stakes, scheming rivals and onstage mishaps test their bond."prevnext
6. The Order
"Out to avenge his mother's death, a college student pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic."prevnext
7. 365 Days
"A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him."prevnext
8. Crazy Delicious
"In this competition show, daring home chefs tempt the food gods with reinvented classics and fanciful feasts in their quest to win a golden apple."prevnext
9. The Town
"Career bank robber Doug and his volatile partner hit a roadblock when Doug falls for bank manager Claire, whom he kidnapped during their last heist."prevnext
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.