Unsolved Mysteries Reboot Debuts as #1 Series on Netflix

Netflix kicked off the month of July by adding a ton of new movies and shows, including Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Kingdom, and the Karate Kid trilogy. The streaming service also added a highly-anticipated original to its lineup as the month began on Wednesday, debuting the first batch of episodes from its reboot of Unsolved Mysteries. Fans have been excited to see Netflix's new take on the classic documentary series, and their excitement has shown during the project's first day online.

Thursday's edition of the Top 10 list on Netflix features a new champion in the #1 spot. Unsolved Mysteries was clearly an instant hit with subscribers, as its episodes were watched by more people on Wednesday than any other show or movie on the service.

It'll be interesting to see how long Unsolved Mysteries can hang on to the top spot on Netflix, considering how many new shows and movies are arriving this week. Some of the other new Netflix arrivals, like the Mark Wahlberg-starring film Patriots Day, also debuted in the Top 10. There are also shows like Floor Is Lava hanging around near the top of the list, showing that they remain popular as the weeks go by.

Have you watched Unsolved Mysteries yet? You can check out the full Netflix Top 10 list below.