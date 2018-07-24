‘Van Helsing’ Season 3 Trailer Released

Late last year, Syfy’s vampire drama Van Helsing was renewed for a third season and during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con last week fans got their first look with a special, Comic-Con trailer.

You can check out the trailer in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series follows Vanessa (Kelly Overton), a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing, and other survivors in the world following a vampire apocalypse. In the show’s second season, the series really found its footing as the characters faced changing alliances and the revelation of difficult secrets, not just about the vampire apocalypse but about Vanessa’s own heritage as well. The show also explored the emotional depth of relationships in the vampire-infested world, as well as the struggles posed by the fear of becoming a vampire for some and the regret of having been a vampire for others.

While the first trailer for the series was released this weekend, no official release date has been set for the series. Instead, a general “fall of 2018” timeframe was given at SDCC and as the show’s second season premiered last October, fans are hopeful the same will hold true for the third season. No matter the show’s exact premiere date, showrunner Neil LaBute is excited for the upcoming season. As he said when the show was renewed last December, he’s looking forward to delving deeper into what the changes in season two may mean for the survival of humankind.

“I couldn’t be happier to learn that Syfy has renewed Van Helsing for Season 3 — it has been a wonderful journey thus far, but we have much more of the Van Helsing saga to tell before we’re through,” LaBute said. “It’s great to be working with Syfy on this project again, along with Chad and Mike at Nomadic and all the others at Dynamic and Echo Lake as well.”

“The writing team has some amazing adventures planned for our cast and a few new surprises as well — expect blood to be spilled and characters to die screaming while the fate of humanity slips closer and closer to the edge of true chaos and utter darkness,” he said.”

Inspired by Zenoscope Entertainment’s graphic novel series Helsing, Van Helsing will return to Syfy this fall.