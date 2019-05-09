Vegas Odds Favor a Surprising Stark to Sit on the Iron Throne in Game of Thrones

As the final season of Game of Thrones continues into its last two episodes on HBO, fans are very eager to find out who will sit on the Iron Throne when the dragon smoke settles. But while Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister duke it in King’s Landing, many fans are taking bets on a dark horse to rule the Seven Kingdoms when it’s all said and done.

Bettors in Vegas are betting on Bran Stark to become the king of Westeros by the end of the season, forcing oddsmakers to shift the numbers according to a new report from the Wrap. Now Bran has the highest odds to sit on the Iron Throne, with Sansa Stark coming just behind him.

This shift could have been attributed to the conflict that has erupted in the final season, making it unlikely that two of the most popular options would end up the victor. But instead, some oddsmakers are lamenting that the leaks that have plagued HBO have had a major impact on the series.

Robert Cooper, the head oddsmaker for betting site SportsBetting.ag, told the Wrap about how the final season leaks have affected gambling surrounding the series.

“It seems like this season has had more leaks than ever before, which is really unfortunate for the fans, and us,” Cooper explained. “We’ve seen an influx of wagers on particular Thrones odds before, and they’ve lost, but others have been spot on.”

The current odds for the series place Bran as the front runner, with family members Sansa and Jon Snow coming up next:

Bran Stark 1/1

Sansa Stark 3/1

Jon Snow 7/2

Daenerys Targaryen 5/1

Tyrion Lannister 5/1

Gendry 9/1

Cersei Lannister 14/1

Arya Stark 20/1

Jon Snow & Daenerys’ Baby 20/1

Jaime & Cersei’s Baby 33/1

Samwell Tarly 33/1

Varys 33/1

Euron Greyjoy 40/1

Jamie Lannister 50/1

Davos 80/1

Before last week’s episodes “The Last of the Starks,” Jon was the front runner while Bran was very much a profitable dark horse:

Jon Snow 5/2

Sansa Stark 3/1

Daenerys Targaryen 4/1

Tyrion Lannister 5/1

Gendry 6/1

Cersei Lannister 10/1

Bran Stark 12/1

Arya Stark 16/1

Varys 20/1

Samwell Tarly 33/1

Euron Greyjoy 40/1

Jamie Lannister 50/1

Davos 80/1

We’ll see how it all turns out when the final season of Game of Thrones continues on HBO this Sunday.

