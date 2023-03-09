Verizon Brings Back Popular Free Netflix Offer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Verizon and Netflix are looking to juice their subscriber numbers by bringing back a popular offer that will get you one year of the Netflix Premium subscription plan for free. The deal will save you $240 over the course of 12 months and allow you to stream everything in the Netflix library on all of your devices (up to 4 simultaneous streams), watch in 4K Ultra HD resolution, and download content for offline viewing.

The free Netflix offer kicks off on March 12th, and will be open to Verizon wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home customers that purchase at least one annual subscription from their +play hub. In addition to top streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Discovery, HBO Max, and Xbox Game Pass, eligible options include AMC+, Calm, MasterClass, Paramount+, the Peloton App, STARZ, Super Duolingo, and more.

If you're unfamiliar, the +play hub allows Verizon customers to access numerous subscriptions from one place. To sweeten your options, 10 new partners have recently been added to the platform: Blue Apron, FlixLatino, KOCOWA+, Hallmark TV, Marquee TV, MasterClass, Paramount+, Quello Concerts by Stingray, UP Faith and Family and Wondrium.

Billing for these additional services are automatically added to to your Verizon bill, and if you already have a Netflix subscription elsewhere, you can transfer it to +play for the freebie. Presumably, you can do that with at least some third-party services in the +play library in order to be eligible for the free Netflix offer. According to the +play FAQ, HBO Max is another confirmed option. If all else fails, you'll have to cancel your standalone subscription and re-establish it through +play.

Verizon is all-in on the offer, and will be running an ad during the Oscars on Sunday, March 12th to promote it. However, as a ComicBook.com reader, you have the information ahead of time. Use that time to get your subscription service portfolio in order, then head on over to Verizon's +play hub on the 12th to get signed up. If you already have an eligible +play account, then you're good to go.