Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 First Look Released By Netflix

The Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, debuted on Netflix back in February and it was already announced in March that the series would be getting a second and third season. The sequel show is set one hundred years after the events of the first series, as the Viking Age begins to come to its end and as tensions with England and civil strife within the Viking clans begin to chip away at the empire. Currently, Netflix is sharing a bunch of new trailers and fun content during their global fan event, TUDUM, including a first look at the second season of Valhalla.

"The legendary Viking heroes – Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) – make a desperate last stand against Olaf and his warriors in this exclusive First Look Clip from Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. The epic Vikings: Valhalla saga returns to Netflix in 2023," Netflix wrote on YouTube. You can check out the video below:

"I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga," Executive producer Michael Hirst said when Netflix announced Vikings: Valhalla. "I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new storylines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history."

Sam Corlett stars in Vikings: Valhalla as Eriksson, perhaps the most famous Viking to have ever lived. He's joined in the series by Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin, and Caroline Henderson. Given the vast amount of time between the settings of the two shows, don't expect to see any familiar Vikings faces on Valhalla. In May, it was announced that Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings star Florian Munteanu would be joining the Netflix series as historical figure General George Maniakes of the Byzantine Empire. You can read the official synopsis for Vikings: Valhalla below:

"Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. VIKINGS: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original VIKINGS series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action."

Vikings: Valhalla is returning to Netflix in 2023.