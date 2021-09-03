✖

One of the newest stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is joining one of Netflix's latest hit shows. Vikings: Valhalla, which debuted earlier this year, has already been renewed for a second and third season at Netflix, with Season 2 already finished with principal photography. Production on Season 3 is getting ready to start in Ireland next month. When the cameras do start rolling, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Florian Munteanu will be joining the party.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Munteanu has joined the third season of Vikings: Valhalla and will be playing historical figure General George Maniakes of the Byzantine Empire. Maniakes famously led a revolt against the emperor.

Munteanu broke out in 2018 sequel Creed II, playing Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago. The actor reprises the role in Creed III, which he finished filming recently. He then took on a prominent role in Shang-Chi, playing the comic villain known as Razor Fist.

Sam Corlett stars in Vikings: Valhalla as Eriksson, perhaps the most famous Viking to have ever lived. He's joined in the series by Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin, and Caroline Henderson. Given the vast amount of time between the settings of the two shows, don't expect to see any familiar Vikings faces on Valhalla.

Here's the official synopsis for Vikings: Valhalla:

"Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. VIKINGS: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original VIKINGS series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action."