Viral Squid Game Video Makes Red Light, Green Light Even More Terrifying

It has been two months since Squid Game premiered on Netflix and the viral sensation continues to make headlines and earn new fans around the world. Drawing comparisons to the likes of Battle Royale and The Hunger Games, at its core Squid Game is a satire on economic inequality, making a comparison to the hoops and societal games that people have to face in reality to get ahead in life with actual games on the playground. Among those that appear in the series, the first actually, is a deadly game of Red Light, Green Light, and Netflix just made it even more terrifying in a viral video you can find below.

Not long after the premiere of Squid Game did Netflix begin to theorize that the series might be their biggest ever, and the news became official nearly a month after it premiered. In addition to viewership and viral videos on the series, Squid Game has proven to be a major boon to Netflix’s bottom line with a previous report indicating that it may have already earned the streamer a billion dollars in profit. Licensing has proven to already be a major hit for Squid Game too however with Funko POPs! already in the works and a video game potentially not too far behind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1459254521255788544

After the series’ first season was released and became a viral hit it wasn’t long before fans began to ask if it would be followed by a second season. For some time the creator of the show cast doubt on it, at least tempering fan expectations on how quickly a new batch of episodes might be released, but he’s since come around to confirming that more Squid Game is definitely in the works.

“So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” creator, and sole writer & director, Hwang Dong-hyuk previously told The AP. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

Netflix’s official description for Squid Game reads: “A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

All nine episodes of Squid Game are streaming now on Netflix.