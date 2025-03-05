Avengers: Doomsday Art Has Given MCU Fans A New Bromance They Never New They Needed

Avengers: Doomsday may be brewing a new bromance that fans wouldn’t have seen coming. There is a lot of anticipation for the next big Avengers movie, mostly led by Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of the iconic villain Doctor Doom. We got an early look at what to expect out of Avengers: Doomsday when leaked concept art made its way online; most eyes were probably centered on Doctor Doom, a family of Hulks, and the Young Avengers, two heroes that fans wouldn’t normally think of as friends were seen palling around. That’s right, the Vision and Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, are about to become best friends!

The Avengers: Doomsday concept art features Vision and Star-Lord sitting together on a couch watching TV. It’s a rather heartwarming piece of artwork, with Star-Lord putting his arm around Vision, embracing him as his bro. It’s important to note that this is White Vision, who left Westview at the end of WandaVision to go on a journey of self-discovery. Where that adventure takes White Vision will be followed up in his untitled Disney+ series. However, that streaming series concludes, we at least know Vision’s future includes finding a friend in Star-Lord, and it’s the kind of friendship the Marvel Cinematic Universe has needed.

Vision & Star-Lord Are About to Become Best Friends

We last saw Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when he took a leave of absence from the team to reconnect with his human roots on Earth. The film’s post-credits scene saw Peter Quill reuniting with his estranged father, where they lived together and got reacquainted. The “Legendary Star-Lord” was teased to return, though when and where was left up in the air. Who knows, Star-Lord could make an appearance in Vision’s Disney+ series, where their friendship can truly blossom.

White Vision will need friends and allies, especially if James Spader is returning to reprise his voice role as Ultron. The Avengers are disbanded, so who better to befriend a heroic android than Peter Quill? Star-Lord is used to being around misfits and outcasts, and that’s certainly what White Vision feels like as an outsider remade following the original Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War. White Vision has all of the original Vision’s memories, but just having memories doesn’t fill the void of not having lived those moments.

What makes White Vision and Star-Lord’s friendship all the more interesting is that Star-Lord never met the original Vision. The Avenger wasn’t one of the heroes resurrected with the Infinity Stones, since Vision’s death came at the hands of Thanos before he snapped half the universe into dust. So when the Guardians of the Galaxy fought alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the Battle for Earth, Vision wasn’t a part of it. So how will Star-Lord cross paths with White Vision? It’ll most likely be in a way fans aren’t expecting, and that’s okay. We don’t need to know every spoiler detail to enjoy a story ahead of time.

The MCU Is Built on the Back of Bromances

Many of our favorite relationships in the MCU involve bromances. For example, the bond between Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes was at the center of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Those two films also helped strengthen the connection between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, leading to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We also have bromances between Tony Stark and Happy Hogan, and Tony Stark and James Rhodey. MCU fans love seeing two guys bust each other’s chops, while also always being there for one another.

There’s not a lot of room for romance when you’re saving the world, so all we’re left with are friendships to attach to. Plus an added bonus is if heroes from different franchises are friends, there’s a better likelihood that they show up in crossovers. Star-Lord knows this better than most, since he and the Guardians of the Galaxy had brief appearances in Thor: Love and Thunder. The connective tissue that’s found in the MCU is arguably one of its best qualities, and that’s represented in the White Vision/Star-Lord bromance.

We have to see if Vision and Star-Lord’s bromance can stand the test of time. There’s a lot we don’t know about Avengers: Doomsday, but the film’s leaked concept art at least lets us know that the MCU isn’t forgetting about its romances.

Avengers: Doomsday has a release date of May 1, 2026.