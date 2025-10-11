VisionQuest Star Paul Bettany Teases Whether White Vision Can Lift Thor’s Hammer

2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron gave Marvel fans a lot to digest, but there is one moment in particular that really stands out as one that surprised viewers almost as much as it did the heroes themselves. While the Avengers were all bickering with one another, the brand-new synthezoid Vision just casually picked up Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, and handed it to him. With only the worthy supposedly being able to lift the hammer, Vision picking it up stunned everyone, but it also gave the heroes reason to trust the new being. Vision would go on to prove himself worthy during his time in the MCU, especially when he was willing to sacrifice himself to stop Thanos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But that was Vision, and sadly we all know how that ended up. Vision was destroyed, but Thanos still won (at least until the heroes undid it) and while we didn’t get Vision back — Wanda’s Westview shenanigans notwithstanding — we did get a new version of the synthezoid: White Vision. This all-new version may have his previous memories but he’s not the Vision fans know and love and it begs the question; can he lift Thor’s hammer? As it turns out, even Vision actor Paul Bettany doesn’t know. Speaking with ComicBook at New York Comic Con, VisionQuest star Bettany explained that he doesn’t know, but would like to find out.

“That’s a really great, that’s a really great question. I don’t know the answer, no and I don’t think we should know the answer, but it would be great to find out – whether he is still worthy. That’s so good,” Bettany said.

Play video

Why Could Vision Lift Mjolnir Anyway?

The reason Vision was able to lift Mjolnir in the first place is something that has been much debated by MCU fans since Age of Ultron. Given that it came as a surprise to everyone but also allowed the Avengers to trust Vision, it would be easy to deduce that something about Vision makes him, well, worthy. At the time, he was brand new and could be considered pure of heart. Later on, his actions showed that the initial ability to lift the hammer were accurate. Vision was always shown as being selfless and putting the needs and safety of others above his own, even in WandaVision when he is part of what ultimately convinces Wanda to drop her hex at the cost of his own existence.

One could likely argue that White Vision may also end up being worthy. While all we’ve really seen of this version of the synthezoid that was reassembled from Vision’s original body but isn’t quite the same is very, very different, Vision did restore White Vision’s memories. It’s possible that as part of that process, the core of what made Vision worthy may have been restored as well. It’s something that the trailer for VisionQuest shared for attendees at NYCC on Saturday seemed to tease, with White Vision struggling to sort out all of the memories and elements of his current existence, leading to White Vision being on a journey to figure out who he really is. Maybe, just maybe that means we’ll find out he’s worthy, too.

VisionQuest is expected to debut in 2026 on Disney+.



What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!