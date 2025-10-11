Marvel’s First Wonder Man Trailer Has Lots of Comedy, an Iron Man 3 Return & No Superheroes

Marvel Studios has a serious presence at New York Comic-Con 2025. The Marvel TV panel kicked off with updates on the company’s most important animated shows, X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, both returning for their sophomore outings in 2026. Another series dropping its next season on Disney+ next year is Daredevil: Born Again, which, of course, focuses on the epic rivalry between the titular hero and his arch-enemy, Kingpin. The bell of the ball at NYCC, though, is Wonder Man. The new series will arrive in January, and its trailer reveals it will be unlike any other project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Simon Williams. Reading for Wonder Man."#WonderMan premieres January 27 at 6PM PT only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Jtu9YCzwk8 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 11, 2025

Wonder Man will focus on the casting process for a new movie that could be a life-changing opportunity for whoever lands the lead role. Simon Williams believes he has what it takes, even if his representation doesn’t think he has a chance in hell of beating the competition. To understand what he’s getting himself into, Williams reaches out to Trevor Slattery, who appears to be living his best life in Tinseltown.

As the trailer points out, Slattery used to be the face of the Ten Rings terrorist organization, serving as Aldrich Killian’s puppet as the scientist worked to get back at not only Tony Stark but also the entire world for overlooking him in Iron Man 3. Slattery’s big break landed him in a cell at the real Mandrain’s compound in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but he got out of there and moved on to bigger and better things.

It’s unclear whether Slattery will act as Williams’ guide into the superhero world, but that’s as good a guess as any because the Wonder Man trailer refuses to show a peek behind the curtain. All it wants to focus on is director Von Kovak’s unorthodox production, in which he asks the actors who got a callback audition to meet him at his home. However, Wonder Man can’t keep its cards close to the vest forever because it’s holding back one of Marvel’s most powerful characters.

Wonder Man Is Far More Than an Actor

Like his live-action counterpart, Marvel Comics’ Wonder Man is an actor. He doesn’t get to hold onto that career forever, though, because his brother, Eric Williams, causes problems for the family business. The only way Williams sees out is by making a deal with Baron Zemo that turns him into a metahuman powerful enough to take on all the Avengers. Zemo’s goal is to bring down Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but he fails because Williams turns out to be one of the good guys.

Drawing on the ionic energy within his body, Wonder Man gains superhuman strength, enhanced durability, and flight. There’s really not much he can’t do. It’ll probably take the MCU’s iteration of the character a bit to reach that point, but he’s about to start a journey that’s sure to end with him being on the same level as many of the franchise’s most iconic powerhouses.

Wonder Man starts streaming on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

