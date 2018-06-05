‘Voltron’ Season 6 Trailer Released

Voltron: Legendary Defender is back! Season Six of the popular Netflix series from DreamWorks Animation is about to drop, and the new trailer showcases just how much has changed for the Paladins and the Galra Empire since joining forces.

As a refresher, or for those that missed it and are confused by the new trailer, Season Five of the show saw Lotor, son of Zarkon, take his place as rightful ruler of the Galra Empire after Zarkon’s death at his hands earlier in the season. Lotor only succeeded thanks to the support of Voltron, who teamed up with the scheming prince after he repeatedly helped them out in destroying Galra installations. The pitch was simple: Lotor would be the best ruler for the Galra, and would specifically move them away from the unchecked imperialism that put the galaxy at odds in the first place.

The trailer specifically features a number of moments showcasing how the two groups work together going forward as the Galra Empire deals with rebels and the like suspicious of the alliance. Hunk is shown giving a traditional Galra salute, for example, before commenting on how weird it is to do. Another moment in the trailer that’s likely to get fans riled up is the apparent return of Keith, the original Paladin of the Red Lion and brief leader of the group that joined the Blade of Marmora earlier in the series.

What do you think of the trailer? Has Voltron made a mistake in aligning with Lotor? Let us know in the comments!

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Six is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 15th.