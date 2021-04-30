Walker Gets a Flashback Episode in "A Tale of Two Families" Synopsis

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "A Tale of Two Families," the May 20 episode of Walker, which will see the series flash back to the days immediately before and after Emily's death and the events that kicked off the pilot. It seems likely, but is not fully confirmed by the synopsis, that Genevieve Padalecki will return to reprise her role as Emily in the episode, and that eagle-eyed fans may be able to pick up on some clues that had heretofore been missing regarding what happened and why. We'll also see how the family dealt with the loss before Cordell took off for his undercover assignment.

Today was a big day for The CW, who announced their crowded summer schedule. In addition to new episodes of freshman hits Walker, Kung Fu, and Superman & Lois, returning shows like Stargirl and Roswell, New Mexico will stand side by side with the final few episodes of Supergirl between June and September.

You can see the official synopsis below.

FLASHBACK – The show flashes back to the days right before and after Emily’s (Genevieve Padalecki) death and how the entire Walker family dealt with the sudden tragic loss. Steve Robin directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke.

Every episode of Walker will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

First announced in September 2019, Walker was picked up by The CW in January 2020, though as has been the case with the rest of the network's series premieres, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- the pandemic delayed the completion of the long-running Supernatural as well, which wrapped up late last year with Padalecki going straight to work on Walker.

A straight-up reboot of the original Walker, Texas Ranger which starred Chuck Norris and ran for eight seasons on CBS between 1993 and 2001 and also spawned a 2005 television film. As a proper reboot, it will be as though the events of the original, Chuck Norris version never existed in the Padalecki continuity. This is the same sort of approach taken by recent revivals of Magnum PI and MacGyver. In addition to Padalecki, the series stars Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagen, Mitch Pileggi, Coby Bell, and Lindsey Morgan.