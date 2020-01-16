Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki Expresses His Gratitude for Walker, Texas Ranger Series Order

We’re only a few weeks into the new year, but that hasn’t stopped TV networks from lining up their programming for the 2020-2021 season. The CW is no exception, as they recently handed out series orders to two new series, including an upcoming reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. The new take on the series is set to star Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki, and it looks like the actor is pretty excited about the project moving forward. On Wednesday, Padalecki took to Twitter to acknowledge the outpouring of love he has already received for Walker, while joking that it looks like the network “won’t be able to get rid of [him] just yet”.

WOW! What an incredible day this has been. My cup runneth over. My undying gratitude to @TheCW for your faith and incredible support, and to my #spnfamily … for everything. Looks like you won’t be able to get rid of me just yet 😜#GiddyUp — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 15, 2020

Padalecki has been a mainstay on The CW for quite some time now, between his work on Gilmore Girls and Supernatural. For those who have gotten accustomed to seeing Padalecki on their TV screens, news of the reboot getting ordered to series certainly softens the blow of Supernatural‘s finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Padalecki will play the titular Cordell Walker in the reboot, “a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit.” As a widower and father of two, Walker returns home to Austin, Texas after spending years on a high-profile undercover case. With his new partner, one of the only women in the history of the Texas Rangers, Walker will face new challenges and serve as the kind of modern-day hero the world has been looking for.

Walker is being executive produced by Anna Fricke (Valor) and Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon). Padalecki will also serve as an executive producer alongside Lindsey Liberstore.

Walker, Texas Ranger is one of two new projects that The CW has already ordered to series, in addition to the latest Arrowverse spinoff, Superman & Lois. The network has quite a lot of projects still in various stages of development, from the Arrow backdoor pilot Green Arrow and the Canaries to new takes on Dark Shadows, The Lost Boys, Kung Fu, The 4400, and The L.A. Complex.

Are you excited to see Jared Padalecki’s new take on Walker, Texas Ranger? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!