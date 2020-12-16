Jared Padalecki's Walker First Photos Released

We're just a month away from the debut of new seasons of The CW's shows, after nearly all of its original shows had their release dates delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to a slew of returning series, the network will be debuting a handful of new shows, including a new reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. The series, titled Walker, already has a lot of hype surrounding it, both for its continuation of the franchise and for the fact that Supernatural star Jared Padalecki will be playing the lead role. While the series' premiere is still a few weeks away, The CW has debuted a trio of new photos surrounding the series, as well as a new promotional poster.

Walker will star Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Me, Myself, and I's Kale Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Sharp Objects' Violet Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family - an ADA brother (Pretty Little Liars' Keegan Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Herman's Head's Molly Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (The X-Files' Mitch Pileggi). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (The Game's Coby Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by The 100's Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore, and Jared Padalecki.

Walker will be just one of several freshmen series set to debut on The CW next year, including new Arrowverse spinoff Superman & Lois, a reboot of Kung Fu, and The Republic of Sarah. The series was announced to have a series order earlier this year, cementing Padalecki's next television role after a fifteen-year stint on Supernatural.

Walker will premiere on Thursday, January 21st at 8/7c on The CW.