Former ‘Supernatural’ Star Lauren Cohan Comments on Series Ending

Lauren Cohan, who briefly starred as thief and con-artist Bela Talbot in the third season of Supernatural, has reacted publicly for the first time to news of the series’ upcoming final season.

“Jeffrey Dean Morgan was there for the 300th episode, and I was like totally jealous,” Cohan said of her former Walking Dead co-star during an appearance on BUILD Series when promoting new ABC spy action-comedy Whiskey Cavalier.

“300 episodes … just such a cool show and such cool guys, and so such a gift to be able to do something for that long, especially having that much fun. I feel like when they got to sort of do all their spoof, absurd episodes, that’s what it should be. Because people are part of the Supernatural community and they created their own world, so yeah, just the nicest people.”

The milestone 300th episode in February saw the returns of John (Morgan) and Mary (Samantha Smith) Winchester, parents of hunter brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), ending 12-year cries for Morgan’s return to the series.

“We’ve been talking years, since I left the show, on a way to come back and when was gonna be the right time,” Morgan previously told EW. “It was a thrill. I was so happy to be there that I didn’t want to leave once I got there.”

Morgan agrees the Supernatural family helped give the beloved series a long lifespan: when it comes to an end with its 20-episode fifteenth season, the horror-tinged drama closes with 327 episodes, making it the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television.

“I think what makes Supernatural is so special is the fandom,” Morgan said. “And when you have that kind of relationship and honesty with your fans, and you give a piece of yourself to these people, it makes something very special. I mean, to do 300 episodes, it means that you have people that love you.”

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime,” executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a statement issued in March.

“The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We’d like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha [Collins] for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve.”

Cohan now headlines Whiskey Cavalier with Scott Foley but says she will be returning to the Walking Dead Universe, albeit likely in a guest role.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. Whiskey Cavalier airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC.

