The Walking Dead Boss Confirms Michonne Will Return

Since Danai Gurira's departure as Michonne from The Walking Dead in Season 10, fans have wondered if they'd see the fan-favorite character again and now it appears we have the answer. According to chief content officer for The Walking Dead Scott Gimple, Michonne will be seen again, though it wasn't exactly clear where or when that will be.

During the show's New York Comic Con virtual panel on Saturday, Gimple was asked in the chat function if fans will see Michonne again and Gimple said simply "We WILL."

This actually isn't the first time in recent days that Gimple has confirmed that Michonne will return at some point. During an interview with Collider, Gimple was asked about Michonne and he indicated that the character would "absolutely" return, it just wasn't specified if it would be in a spin-off, a movie, or where.

"Absolutely. You'll be seeing Michonne, yeah," Gimple said.

He continued, "We're going to be telling stories with Michonne again. The end of her on the series was, in many ways, the start of the story."

Gurira announced her departure from the series at the show's panel during San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, noting at that time that Season 10 would be her last.

"I can confirm that this is the last season I will be on this amazing TV show as Michonne," an emotional Gurira said at the time. "I'd just like to say that this has been one of the purest joys of my life, to play this role, and to be amongst these people and those that are not here right now and amongst all of you. I'm very, very thankful for the experience I've had in ways that I can't even express right now. My heart does not leave in any way shape or form."

Earlier this year, showrunner Angela Kang said that the door for Gurira to return as Michonne remained open as well.

"I mean, I think we've got to live in the world where the characters live. I think they do have hope that maybe she can come back again," Kang told Deadline, "and obviously, for the sake of the universe, but that's not really my realm."

The Walking Dead returns with six new episodes in early 2021 on AMC.