WandaVision's Julian Hilliard Has Perfect Reaction to Vision Twist

WandaVision has had its fair share of twists and turns, from introducing Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) to the overarching Marvel Cinematic Universe to bringing forth one of Marvel's most bizarre magical ideas yet. Then, naturally, there was the White Vision reveal, where viewers saw SWORD was, in fact, in possession of Vision's (Paul Bettany) body, only to convert him into a walking bomb. It was a revelation that took most fans by surprise, including WandaVision star Julian Hilliard.

The actor — who plays Billy in the series — and his team shared the perfect reaction Tuesday, uploading a pair of pictures of Hilliard drinking hot cocoa while reading his copy of West Coast Avengers #45. That's the issue of John Byrne's "Vision Quest" where the android first appears in his white form.

The series will wrap up in a matter of hours with what director Matt Shakman calls a satisfying finale.

"Well, I certainly hope that people find it to be a satisfying conclusion," the filmmaker told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis earlier this week. "You know, we definitely have known the story that we want to tell from the beginning, so that sense of building towards a final moment that made sense for us from the beginning is there. So, I hope people find it both surprising, but inevitable... I hate stories that pivot, 180 at the last minute and you're like, 'What have I been watching this whole time?' You know, Agatha Christie novels where the murderer is someone you just met pops in and you're like, 'Come on, why did I read this whole thing?'"

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

