WandaVision Finale’s Mid-Credits Scene Is a Captain Marvel Callback

Nearly 30 years after an 11-year-old Monica Rambeau (Akira Akbar) dreamed about flying to space in Captain Marvel, S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is soaring high after WandaVision. Three weeks after blipping back to life during the events of Avengers: Endgame — where Monica learns that her pilot mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), succumbed to cancer two years into her five-year disappearance — repeated exposure to the cosmic microwave background radiation emitted by the "Hex" conjured up by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) endows Monica with a spectrum of superpowers she'll put to use when she returns in Captain Marvel 2.

In the mid-credits scene ending WandaVision Episode 9, "The Series Finale," Monica meets with a Skrull agent (Lori Livingston) who tells her she was sent by "an old friend" of Maria's. "He heard you'd been grounded," says the shape-shifting extraterrestrial, and "he'd like to meet with you." Meet where? The Skrull points upwards. Monica smiles.

The "old friend" could be Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) or the Skrull General Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), both of whom made Maria's acquaintance during the 1995-set Captain Marvel. Last we saw Fury and Talos, it was during Spider-Man: Far From Home — set some eight months after Endgame and WandaVision — where the shape-shifting Talos posed as Fury and handled Spider-Man (Tom Holland) while the real Fury was off-world with a faction of Skrulls.

In 1995, when Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) makes it her mission to escort Skrull refugees to a home where they will be safe from the galactic terrorists the Kree, Monica's "Auntie Carol" tells her she will "be back before you know it."

When Monica suggests flying up and meeting her halfway, Fury says: "Only if you learn to fly like your Auntie Carol."

"Or maybe I'll build a spaceship," Monica counters. "You don't know!"

In WandaVision Episode 7, "Breaking the Fourth Wall," this dinnertime conversation can be heard as Monica forces her way through the "firewall" of the Hex — emerging on the other side as a future superhero glowing with power.

Earlier in WandaVision, when Monica returns to work three weeks post-Blip, S.W.O.R.D. Acting Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) tells Monica the astronaut training program hasn't been the same since she's been up there. "World's not the same as you left it," he warns. "Space is now full of unexpected threats."

Space was "always was full of threats," says Monica. "And allies."

Parris' Monica will return in Captain Marvel 2, where she'll unite with cosmic superhero Captain Marvel and rookie superhero Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). It remains to be seen if Parris will join Jackson and Mendelsohn in the announced Disney+ series Secret Invasion, inspired by the Marvel comic book crossover event about enemy Skrulls who have infiltrated all facets of life on Earth.

Captain Marvel and all episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.