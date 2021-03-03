WandaVision Fan Creates the Perfect Teaser for an Epic Finale

✖

The season (or even series, perhaps) finale for WandaVision is just a few days away, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are bracing themselves for whatever may happen in the episode. For one beloved Instagram fan artist, that means turning out one of the best pieces of WandaVision fan art that members of the fandom have seen to date.

Tuesday, Instagrammer @spdrmnkyxxiii shared the perfectly horrific teaser poster they made for WandaVision, featuring both Visions (Paul Bettany) and the hands of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). The fan artist even brings back the Mind Stone, apparently being manipulated by the Scarlet Witch in this specific piece. Check it out for yourself below!

Though plenty of questions have yet to be answered, WandaVision director Matt Shakman insists the series will have a satisfying conclusion for those who've watched the show for the past two months or so.

"Well, I certainly hope that people find it to be a satisfying conclusion," Shakman told ComicBook.com. "You know, we definitely have known the story that we want to tell from the beginning, so that sense of building towards a final moment that made sense for us from the beginning is there. So, I hope people find it both surprising, but inevitable... I hate stories that pivot, 180 at the last minute and you're like, 'What have I been watching this whole time?' You know, Agatha Christie novels where the murderer is someone you just met pops in and you're like, 'Come on, why did I read this whole thing?'"

"Hopefully it all feels that it's been building momentum and snowballing towards the end," he added. "It is continuing to deal with how do you deal with grief and loss and come back from that. And then we've introduced some new players on the table as well, or revealed aspects of certain players on the table. So you now have two Visions on the chess board, and what does that mean? Who's the real Vision?"

