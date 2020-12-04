WandaVision: Marvel Releases New Poster for Disney+ Series

✖

We may not be getting any new content from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2020, but the return of the beloved superhero movie franchise just around the corner. WandaVision, the first TV series from Marvel Studios, is coming to the Disney+ streaming service in January and fans can't wait to see what Scarlet Witch and Vision have in store. With the premiere on the horizon, Marvel has started to roll out some promotional material for the series, beginning with a new poster.

Marvel and Disney+ shared the new WandaVision poster on social media Friday morning. The poster looks a bit like the first teaser poster that was released, featuring an old TV in the middle of a living room, but with one major change. Take a look!

The initial poster for WandaVision looked very similar, but the peeling wallpaper in the top left corner didn't look at all conspicuous. The new poster, however, shows a wildly colorful pattern beneath the paper, teasing that there is a lot more to WandaVision than it seems on the surface.

WandaVision will be a much different affair for Marvel, largely due to the unique skillset of the characters at its core. Scarlet Witch's powers are very mental, and it feel like the show could be set in a world that isn't exactly of this reality.

“If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don’t think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff," Kevin Feige recently told Empire. "And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff. So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-Endgame. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?”

“I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything,” the MCU boss added. “We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style.”

WandaVision premieres on January 15, 2021 on Disney+.