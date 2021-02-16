WandaVision: Is SWORD Making LMDs?

✖

Through six episodes of WandaVision, SWORD has evolved from a mysterious SHIELD lookalike to, well...a mysterious organization with what not appears to be villainous intentions. As revealed in WandaVision Episode Five, acting SWORD director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) ordered a drone strike on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as he felt she was a threat. Not only that, but she stole the corpse of Vision (Paul Bettany) straight out of SWORD headquarters.

In the episode, we see security footage of Wanda breaking into the building Vision's post-Infinity War corpse is being held in. Though we don't see the events between that and the beginning of WandaVision, we know Wanda left the building with Vision and Hayward wants it back.

As the series moved to its sixth episode, we see Wanda might not be what Hayward himself is really hunting, after all. Rather, Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) finds out the SWORD director is tracking Vision's whereabouts within Westview. All this time, he's been tracking down Vision's vibranium energy signatures to make sure nothing happens to him.

So why does Hayward want Vision back so bad? We've previously speculated the character could be a Kree in hiding and he hopes to use the android's body to help build Kree Sentinels. But what if it's more of a down-to-Earth approach instead?

In Agents of SHIELD, we saw the eventual arrival of Life-Model Decoys, androids built to perfectly replicate the human they're modeled after. In fact, the last season of the series features an LMD of Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) as the character had previously died.

The introduction of LMDs into the prime Marvel Cinematic Universe would have plenty of benefits and save for a mention in The Avengers, we've yet to see them in action in the Marvel movie world. With LMDs, Marvel Studios could bring back any characters they deem such — plus it adds another layer of depth to the group that's now known as the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division.

The first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think the big bad is on WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.